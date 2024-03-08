Sasaki and Peeps episode 11: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sasaki and Peeps episode 11 will be released on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 9 pm JST. The upcoming anime episode will first be broadcast on local TV networks in Japan, following which, it will be made available to stream online on domestic and international platforms.

The previous episode saw Sasaki get help from Prince Adonis to change Count Dietrich's conditions to free Marc. Seeing Sasaki's determination to protect the Herz Kingdom, Dietrich agreed to let Marc go free. That's when Joseph Kepler from the Republic of Lunge arrived and solved the entire matter for everyone present.

Sasaki and Peeps episode 11 release date and time

Peeps as seen in Sasaki and Peeps (Image via SILVER LINK.)

According to the anime's website, Sasaki and Peeps episode 11 will be released on March 15, 2024, at 9 pm JST in Japan. However, the release time for the anime episode will depend a lot on where one is watching the anime from. This is because the simulcast timings for the series vary from one platform to another.

Thus, depending on the streaming services available in one's region, the simulcast timings for the anime will change.

The eleventh episode of Sasaki and Peeps anime will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 4 am Friday March 15 Central Standard Time 6 am Friday March 15 Eastern Standard Time 7 am Friday March 15 Greenwich Mean Time 12 pm Friday March 15 Central European Time 1 pm Friday March 15 Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Friday March 15 Philippine Standard Time 8 pm Friday March 15 Australia Central Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday March 15

Where to watch Sasaki and Peeps episode 11?

Marc as seen in Sasaki and Peeps (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 11 will first be broadcast on local TV networks in Japan. The upcoming episode will first air on AT-X, Sun TV, and TOKYO MX on Friday. Following that, it will be aired on BS NTV and KBS Kyoto on Saturday. Additionally, the series will also be available to stream on Prime Video in Japan.

As for fans globally, Sasaki and Peeps episode 11 will be made available to stream on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll. However, the episode will be added to the service's library after a delay of one hour and 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, for fans in Southeast Asian countries, the Muse Asia YouTube channel will premiere the episode. However, it will only be added to the platform after a delay of only 30 minutes from its Japanese broadcast.

Sasaki and Peeps episode 10 Recap

Joseph Kepler as seen in Sasaki and Peeps (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 10, titled Worth and Dignity, saw Sasaki and Count Muller renegotiate their terms to free Marc with Count Dietrich by getting help from the second prince of Herz Kingdom, Adonis. Despite, Dietrich's heavy demands, Sasaki agreed to the terms. Dietrich was confused by this, but after seeing Sasaki's determination to protect the kingdom, Dietrich agreed to let Marc go free.

The anime later saw Joseph Kepler, the founder of Kepler Trading Company, from the Republic of Lunge, arrive at Herz and clear off all the promissory notes and bonds taken by Dietrich and Herman, leaving them with no debt. Hence, they could no longer question Sasaki. With that, Marc was finally freed and had a word with Kepler about Marc Trading Company.

What to expect from Sasaki and Peeps episode 11?

Shizuka Futari as seen in Sasaki and Peeps (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 11 will most likely see Sasaki and Peeps try and help Shizuka Futari. The previous episode had an after-credit scene that saw Shizuka calling Sasaki urgently asking for help. Thus, Sasaki and Peeps are most definitely going after Shizuka in the next episode.

There is a likely chance that the Magical Pink from the earlier episodes may have returned to take down Shizuka, a Psychic. This is because the upcoming episode is set to be the penultimate episode and could possibly set up the finale.

