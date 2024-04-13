"Second coming of Yusuke Murata": Fans stunned by Dandadan creator's official Kaiju No.8 art

Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan series rose to popularity in a relatively short span of time. Apart from a unique premise and a memorable cast of characters, the overwhelming success of the manga can be attributed to its eye-catching and gorgeous art style, which further led to Tatsu being hailed as one of the greatest manga artists of the modern era.

While talking about a manga artist who's renowned for his breathtaking art style, the name of Yusuke Murata certainly comes to mind. His rise to fame can be attributed to his groundbreaking work on the One Punch Man manga.

As such, a recent sketch of the popular Kaiju No.8 series by the Dandadan mangaka saw fans comparing him to Murata, as some even hailed the former as the 'second coming' of the latter.

Dandadan creator Yukinobu Tatsu's Kaiju No.8 artwork draws comparisons to One Punch Man's Yusuke Murata

Following his outstanding work on the Dandadan manga, Yukinobu Tatsu has cemented his status as one of the greatest manga artists in today's world. His intricate and extremely detailed art style keeps fans hooked on each and every chapter of the manga.

Tatsu recently took to social media to express his excitement for the upcoming anime adaptation of the highly-anticipated Kaiju No.8 series, by sharing an artwork of the characters of the said anime.

Momo and Okarun as seen in the Dandadan visual (image via Science SARU)

Fans of the upcoming anime were mesmerized upon witnessing Tatsu's unique take on their favorite characters, as his intricate and highly detailed art style further elevated the complexity and intensity of the character designs of the Kaiju No.8 series.

In fact, people were so impressed by Tatsu's art, that they even drew comparisons between him and Yusuke Murata, a highly talented manga artist, who rose to fame due to his breathtaking work on the popular One Punch Man manga.

How fans reacted to Yukinobu Tatsu's Kaiju No.8 artwork

Yukinobu Tatsu managed to win over the Internet once again with his mesmerizing artwork, which led to fans calling him the 'second coming of Yusuke Murata'. Murata is highly regarded as one of the best manga artists in the world today and is immensely popular for his godly illustrations of the One Punch Man manga.

One fan commended him for not drawing digitally. The fan heaped praise on the mangaka by wishing him the very best on his journey.

"It's unreal what this man can do consistantly and he doesn't even draw digitally. I wish him only the best on his journey."

Another fan commented that while Tatsu's artworks have always been good, his Kaiju No.8 illustration was on a whole another level.

"His arts always has been good but my God is this insane."

Okarun and Momo as seen in Dandadan (image via Shueisha)

Sharing the same sentiment, another fan commented that they couldn't believe that Tatsu could deliver such top-tier artwork on a weekly basis for his Dandadan manga. They wrote:

"How is this WEEKLY!?!! Yukinobu keep Cooking!!"

Another fan commented that art was a genuine hidden talent of Yukinobu Tatsu and that they were glad that he found his light, in the form of drawing manga and delivering top-notch artwork every week.

"He’s genuinely hidden talent, glad he found his light. Jesus."

As such, Dandadan's immense popularity can certainly be attributed to the remarkable art style of the manga, which further propelled Yukinobu Tatsu into the evergrowing list of the greatest manga artists of all time.

