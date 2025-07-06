See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 1 is confirmed to air on TOKYO MX and other television stations on July 7, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST or 6:30 am PT, as per the official site. This understated slice-of-life anime that has been brewing waves of excitement for its everyday story and relatable charm, is one of Summer 2025's most anticipated new titles.

In addition to TOKYO MX, the show will air across AT-X, BS Nippon Television, KBS Kyoto, and Sun Television. Meanwhile, ABEMA will begin premium streaming of the episode at the same time, with a free streaming window open for one week, making it easily accessible for fans across Japan.

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 1 release date and time and countdown

For those seeking something cozy, grounded, and real this anime season, the wait is nearly over. See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 1 will air on Monday, July 7, 2025, on TOKYO MX and ABEMA at 10:30 pm JST.

Here is the episode release schedule across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 6:30 am Monday July 7, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 9:30 am Monday July 7, 2025 British Summer Time 2:30 pm Monday July 7, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3:30 pm Monday July 7, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7 pm Monday July 7, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 pm Monday July 7, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:30 pm Monday July 7, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11 pm Monday July 7, 2025

Where to watch See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 1

Still from See You Tomorrow at the Food Court (Image via Atelier Pontdarc)

Japanese audiences will have several viewing options. See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 1 will be broadcast on TOKYO MX, AT-X, BS Nippon Television, KBS Kyoto, and Sun Television. For those turning to streaming, ABEMA offers a convenient option. Premium users can access the episode as it airs, while a free version will be available for one week following the initial broadcast.

The series will be streamed on Crunchyroll to fans outside of Japan, with new episodes streaming shortly after their Japanese broadcast. Additionally, platforms such as HIDIVE, Muse Asia, and Ani-One Asia often pick up slice-of-life titles with a strong buzz. Fans all over the world are encouraged to monitor updates from these services as their Summer 2025 anime schedules continue to roll out.

What to expect from See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 1 (speculative)

This anime series is not constructed on dramatic confrontations or on a complicated plot. It rather focuses on the silence of the mundane.

The series is based off a manga by Shinichiro Nariie, and its main characters are Wada, a silent and apparently distant girl, and Yamamoto, a well-dressed gyaru, who is often misunderstood. Although they are from different schools, the two meet almost every day after school at a local shopping mall food court where they discuss, laugh, and spend some time with each other in silent companionship.

The teasers imply that See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 1 might establish their bond, formed not through spectacle, but through routine conversations and shared silences.

The opening song, Unfinished Twinkle, by Delicious Melon Bread, adds to a laid-back, emotionally-charged atmosphere. If the adaptation remains faithful to its manga roots, this debut could become a standout for fans who appreciate emotionally resonant, slice of life storytelling.

