  See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Jayshree Gupta
Modified Jul 06, 2025 02:30 GMT
Two girls. One food court. A thousand quiet emotions (Image via Atelier Pontdarc)
See You Tomorrow at the Food Court (Image via Atelier Pontdarc)

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 1 is confirmed to air on TOKYO MX and other television stations on July 7, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST or 6:30 am PT, as per the official site. This understated slice-of-life anime that has been brewing waves of excitement for its everyday story and relatable charm, is one of Summer 2025's most anticipated new titles.

In addition to TOKYO MX, the show will air across AT-X, BS Nippon Television, KBS Kyoto, and Sun Television. Meanwhile, ABEMA will begin premium streaming of the episode at the same time, with a free streaming window open for one week, making it easily accessible for fans across Japan.

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 1 release date and time and countdown

For those seeking something cozy, grounded, and real this anime season, the wait is nearly over. See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 1 will air on Monday, July 7, 2025, on TOKYO MX and ABEMA at 10:30 pm JST.

Here is the episode release schedule across various time zones:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time6:30 amMondayJuly 7, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time9:30 amMondayJuly 7, 2025
British Summer Time2:30 pmMondayJuly 7, 2025
Central European Summer Time3:30 pmMondayJuly 7, 2025
Indian Standard Time7 pmMondayJuly 7, 2025
Philippine Standard Time9:30 pmMondayJuly 7, 2025
Japanese Standard Time10:30 pmMondayJuly 7, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time11 pmMondayJuly 7, 2025
Where to watch See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 1

Still from See You Tomorrow at the Food Court (Image via Atelier Pontdarc)
Still from See You Tomorrow at the Food Court (Image via Atelier Pontdarc)

Japanese audiences will have several viewing options. See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 1 will be broadcast on TOKYO MX, AT-X, BS Nippon Television, KBS Kyoto, and Sun Television. For those turning to streaming, ABEMA offers a convenient option. Premium users can access the episode as it airs, while a free version will be available for one week following the initial broadcast.

The series will be streamed on Crunchyroll to fans outside of Japan, with new episodes streaming shortly after their Japanese broadcast. Additionally, platforms such as HIDIVE, Muse Asia, and Ani-One Asia often pick up slice-of-life titles with a strong buzz. Fans all over the world are encouraged to monitor updates from these services as their Summer 2025 anime schedules continue to roll out.

What to expect from See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 1 (speculative)

This anime series is not constructed on dramatic confrontations or on a complicated plot. It rather focuses on the silence of the mundane.

The series is based off a manga by Shinichiro Nariie, and its main characters are Wada, a silent and apparently distant girl, and Yamamoto, a well-dressed gyaru, who is often misunderstood. Although they are from different schools, the two meet almost every day after school at a local shopping mall food court where they discuss, laugh, and spend some time with each other in silent companionship.

The teasers imply that See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 1 might establish their bond, formed not through spectacle, but through routine conversations and shared silences.

The opening song, Unfinished Twinkle, by Delicious Melon Bread, adds to a laid-back, emotionally-charged atmosphere. If the adaptation remains faithful to its manga roots, this debut could become a standout for fans who appreciate emotionally resonant, slice of life storytelling.

Jayshree Gupta

Jayshree Gupta

Jayshree Gupta covers anime at Sportskeeda, with over 1.5 years of experience in entertainment writing. She has previously contributed to platforms like Desi Rap Network. Currently pursuing a Master's in English Literature, she also holds a degree in Physics, which she believes sharpens her analytical skills and helps her to draft content that resonates with diverse audiences.

One of the aspects Jayshree loves about anime is its ability to tell deeply resonant stories that transcend cultural and language barriers. She feels that anime not only entertains but also inspires and connects people from all walks of life. She admires mangaka Eiichiro Oda for his exceptional world-building and comedians like Ravi Gupta and Abhishek Upmanyu for their impeccable comic timing.

To ensure accuracy in her work, Jayshree conducts thorough research, cross-checks facts, and relies on trustworthy sources. When not writing, she finds solace in nature through gardening, enjoys magical films and series, and immerses herself in books, which has always been her favorite hobby.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
