Shangri-La Frontier episode 16: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 16 is set to be released on January 28, 2024. There is a lot of hype for the series, especially among those who have been waiting for the battle with Wezaemon for weeks. The most recent episode finally showed Sunraku, Arthur Pencilgon, and Oikatzo heading to the place where Wezaemon is, and the battle has begun, revealing the latter's strengths and how unstoppable he is.

In that regard, there is a very good chance that Shangri-La Frontier episode 16 is going to focus heavily on the battle with Wezaemon, with Arthur and Oikatzo stepping in. After all, episode 15 showed the beginning of the fight with Sunraku taking the lead. However, considering that he had to be revived by Oikatzo, it seems fairly obvious that the two other players involved are going to have to contribute to the fight.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier episode 16.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 16 will focus on Sunraku and his friends' battle with Wezaemon

Release date, countdown, and where to watch

Wezaemon in episode 15 (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier episode 16 will be released on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 5 pm JST. The series had a break last week and released a recap episode, but the most recent one, released on January 21, is part of the second major arc of the series and is bound to maintain the same release schedule for the remainder of the season.

Naturally, this is the Japanese release date, and the details are aligned with its time zone. For those who want to watch Shangri-La Frontier episode 16 but don't know when the episode is airing in their countries, the different release dates across multiple timezones are as follows:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 12 am, Sunday, January 28 Eastern Standard Time 3 am, Sunday, January 28 Greenwich Mean Time 8 am, Sunday, January 28 Central European Time 9 am, Sunday, January 28 Indian Standard Time 1:30 pm, Sunday, January 28 Philippine Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, January 28 Australia Central Standard Time 5:30 pm, Sunday, January 28

People in Japan can watch the series on two of the biggest anime platforms in the country, the MBS and TBS channels. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, although they would have to pay a subscription fee.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 15 recap

The bulk of the most recent episode focused on the build-up for the upcoming battle with Wezaemon, with the main character, Sunraku, getting ready in Rabituza for the combat itself. This was further emphasized by him not allowing people to bother him in real life at home and having a motivational conversation with Vash and getting a good luck necklace from Emul, who didn't join the battle.

Furthermore, Rei Saiga, also known in the game as Psyger-0, finally mustered the courage to send an invitation to Sunraku. However, this was postponed due to her sister, Psyger-100, asking her to help out with the raid on the Ashura Kai. It turns out that Arthur Pencilgon had alerted other clans about where Ashura Kai's hideout was and prepared an ambush while she, Sunraku, and Oikatzo headed to fight Wezaemon.

Naturally, the biggest highlight of the episode was the beginning of the battle with Wezaemon, as Sunraku took the lead and became the first one to face the Unique Boss. Both fighters were seizing each other up and analyzing the battle, although it was eventually revealed that Wezaemon is apparently impossible to beat as he "kills" Sunraku, although Oikatzo revives the latter and the episode ends with that cliffhanger.

What to expect from Shangri-La Frontier episode 16?

Arthur Pencilgon and Oikatzo in episode 15 (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier episode 16 is likely to focus on the battle with Wezaemon and perhaps show some of the consequences following the game's update, which is going to lead to some modifications that are very likely to play a huge role in the plot moving forward.

Furthermore, it is going to be interesting to see what happens with Psyger-0 and the introduction of her sister, the leader of the Schwarzer Wolf.