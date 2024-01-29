Shangri-La Frontier episode 17: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 17 is set to be released on February 4, 2024. The most recent episode was very battle-focused as the likes of Sunraku, Oikatzo, and Arthur Pencilgon were dealing with Wezaemon, and the latter has had the upper hand thus far, with the party understanding that perhaps the only way to surpass this Unique Boss is by weathering the storm and surviving the enemy's rampage.

Therefore, Shangri-La Frontier episode 17 is bound to continue with this battle, and is very likely that people are going to find out the result of this conflict. However, it is also going to be very interesting to see Sunraku, Oikatzo, and Arthur react to this situation and if they manage to overcome Wezaemon, it will be something that no one has done before in the game.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier episode 17.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 17 will continue the party's battle with Wezaemon

Release date, countdown, and where to watch

Oikatzo in episode 16 (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier episode 17 will be released on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 5 pm JST. The series had a break last week and released a recap episode, but the most recent one, released on January 28, is part of the second major arc of the series and is bound to maintain the same release schedule for the remainder of the season.

Naturally, this is the Japanese release date, and the details are aligned with its time zone. For those who want to watch Shangri-La Frontier episode 17 but don't know when the episode is airing in their countries, the different release dates across multiple timezones are as follows:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 12 am, Sunday, February 4 Eastern Standard Time 3 am, Sunday, February 4 Greenwich Mean Time 8 am, Sunday, February 4 Central European Time 9 am, Sunday, February 4 Indian Standard Time 1:30 pm, Sunday, February 4 Philippine Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, February 4 Australia Central Standard Time 5:30 pm, Sunday, February 4

People in Japan can watch the series on two of the biggest anime platforms in the country, the MBS and TBS channels. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, although they would have to pay a subscription fee.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 16 recap

The entirety of the episode was focused on the party's battle with Wezaemon, with Sunraku having the main role as he had to withstand the Unique Monster's attacks and try to survive. It was also revealed by Arthur Pencilgon that they will have to survive a couple of rounds in order to win this battle - which has been their focus thus far - and they have items that can revive them if they take it within the first ten seconds of their "death".

As Sunraku was dealing with Wezaemon, the party reached Phase 2 of the battle and the Unique Monster decided to summon his own beast, Kirin. This is where Oikatzo decided to step in and take care of the horse, which led to a lot of comedic moments. He did keep it from joining forces with Wezaemon, which would have meant game over for them, according to Arthur.

As the battle was unfolding, Arthur decided to use a tool she found during the preparations of this battle and managed to improve Oikatzo and Sunraku's stats, helping them to survive a little more. Sunraku stole Wezaemon's sword for a moment but it turned out the latter could still fight without it, making things a lot worse, and then the Unique Monster decided to use his special attack for the beginning of Phase 3.

This is when Arthur revealed that she found out Wezaemon was actually an undead type and not a machine. She threw a special item at it, which led to a cliffhanger.

What to expect from Shangri-La Frontier episode 17?

Arthur Pencilgon reviving a member of her party (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier episode 17 is very likely to continue focusing on the battle with Wezaemon and the latter's special attack for Phase 3 of the combat. Furthermore, there is a very good chance that Arthur is bound to have a much more prominent role, and display her skills as a fighter in this game.