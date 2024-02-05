Shangri-La Frontier episode 18: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 18 is set to be released on February 11, 2024. The most recent episode retained its focus on the battle with Wezaemon as Arthur Pencilgon's holy water managed to break the Unique Monster's upcoming attack and unleashed a tactic that involved a new pattern of attacks with no waiting time between. Kirin turned into a mecha as well.

Due to the cliffhanger involving that final attack by Wezaemon, there is a very good chance that Shangri-La Frontier episode 18 is going to keep the spotlight on the battle once again and show how the party continues to fight. As Sunraku unleashed his new helmet and Oikatzo and Pencilgon made use of the Evil Force Pills, it seems that all is set for the next episode to end this battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier episode 18.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 18 will continue the party's battle with Wezaemon

Release date, countdown, and where to watch

Wezaemon in battle (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier episode 18 will be released on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 5 pm JST. The series had a break last week and released a recap episode, but the most recent one, released on January 4, is part of the second major arc and is bound to maintain the same release schedule for the remainder of the season.

Naturally, this is the Japanese release date, and the details are aligned with that time zone. For those who want to watch Shangri-La Frontier episode 18 but don't know when the episode is airing in their countries, the different release dates across multiple timezones are as follows:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 12 am, Sunday, February 11 Eastern Standard Time 3 am, Sunday, February 11 Greenwich Mean Time 8 am, Sunday, February 11 Central European Time 9 am, Sunday, February 11 Indian Standard Time 1:30 pm, Sunday, February 11 Philippine Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, February 11 Australia Central Standard Time 5:30 pm, Sunday, February 11

People in Japan can watch the series on two of the biggest anime platforms in the country, the MBS and TBS channels. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, although they would have to pay a subscription fee.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 17 recap

As it happened with episode 16, the most recent one focused on the battle with Wezaemon, as Sunraku's party entered the third Phase of the battle, with the Unique Monster unleashing a new pattern of attacks and Kirin turning into a mecha. While Arthur Pencilgon had a plan and she wanted the party to continue with that mindset, Sunraku decided he wasn't going to follow that.

Sunraku believes that there is no point in beating Wezaemon if he doesn't put up a fight and decides to make use of his beetle helmet, which gives him the chance to block the enemy's attack with his head, thus being able to strike with his two blades. The plan seems to work, and he is getting the upper hand as Arthur Pencilgon and Oikatzo take items known as Evil Force Pills, which grant them a colossal boost in power, at the cost of losing a level every 30 seconds, although they accept it to deal with Kirin.

As the battle keeps unfolding, the most interesting part of the story is finding out that Sunraku's necklace, the one he received from Emul in Rabituza, was connected to the lore of Wezaemon's background. This resulted in the Unique Monster, a strong wave of attacks on Sunraku, including a few that the main character wasn't familiar with, thus putting his back against the wall.

The cliffhanger is Wezaemon using arguably one of his strongest attacks to destroy Sunraku, although the latter planned to be revived. This final scene seems to suggest that the protagonist has a plan and wants to keep fighting until the end.

What to expect from Shangri-La Frontier episode 18?

Sunraku and Wezaemon (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier episode 18 is very likely to continue focusing on the battle with Wezaemon and Sunraku having a comeback during Phase 3. Furthermore, there is a very good chance that Sunraku is going to come up with a new plan and continue to display his skills as a fighter in this game.