Shangri-La Frontier episode 19: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 19 is set to be released on February 18, 2024. The latest episode was arguably the most celebrated of the season so far due to the animation quality and being the conclusion of the long-awaited battle with Wezaemon. This battle allowed Sunraku to display his abilities and intelligence as a gamer.

Considering the conclusion of the battle, there is a very good chance that Shangri-La Frontier episode 19 will focus on the aftermath and what the party is going to receive for defeating a Unique Monster. There is also the possibility of establishing what the upcoming arc will be about.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 19 will show the aftermath of the battle with Wezaemon

Release date, countdown, and where to watch

Wezaemon in battle (Image via C2C)

Shangri-La Frontier episode 19 will be released on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 5 pm JST, as per Crunchyroll. The series had a break last week and released a recap episode, but the most recent one, released on January 11, 2024, is part of the second major arc. Also, it is bound to maintain the same release schedule for the remainder of the season.

Naturally, this is the Japanese release date, and the details are aligned with that time zone. For international viewers who want to watch Shangri-La Frontier episode 19, the different release dates across multiple timezones are as follows:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 12 am, Sunday, February 18 Eastern Standard Time 3 am, Sunday, February 18 Greenwich Mean Time 8 am, Sunday, February 18 Central European Time 9 am, Sunday, February 18 Indian Standard Time 1:30 pm, Sunday, February 18 Philippine Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, February 18 Australia Central Standard Time 5:30 pm, Sunday, February 18

People in Japan can watch the series on two of the biggest anime platforms in the country, the MBS and TBS channels. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, although they would have to pay a subscription fee.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 18 recap

The most recent episode of the anime was the conclusion of the battle with Wezaemon, with the character of Sunraku making a full display of his abilities to adapt to the different challenges that this Unique Monster put his way. Furthermore, this episode also gave Arthur Pencilgon and Oikatzo much more to work with as they managed to defeat Wezaemon's mechanic monster, Kirin.

Sunraku was overpowered by Wezaemon at first, knowing that he only had an established set of moves that could end this enemy but didn't have the specific conditions to execute it. As he made use of all of his items to come back to life after every finishing move by Wezaemon, he analyzed the pattern of his attacks and came up with a strategy that could grant him victory.

On the other hand, the characters of Arthur Pencilgon and Oikatzo were focusing on Wezaemon's mechanical pet, Kirin, who had turned into a mecha in episode 17. They found out that Kirin had a weak spot, with Oikatzo holding it with his special ropes. Arthur then used her last two remaining spears to cause some serious damage, with the blonde pro gamer ending the battle with the finishing blow.

Then the focus went back to Sunraku, who was barely surviving and was about to execute his plan when he realized that he needed to have just a third of his health points to meet the conditions of his tactic. However, his friends threw a dagger to distract Wezaemon, which allowed Sunraku the chance to hurt himself and execute his attack, resulting in the defeat of the Unique Monster.

What to expect from Shangri-La Frontier episode 19?

Wezaemon as Sunraku defeated him (Image via C2C)

Shangri-La Frontier episode 19 is very likely to show the aftermath of the battle with Wezaemon and what this means to the party. Furthermore, there is a very good chance that Sunraku will have a moment to enjoy this victory after such a display of his skills as a gamer.