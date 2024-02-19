Shangri-La Frontier episode 20: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 20 will be released on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 5 pm JST. The most recent episode showed the aftermath of the party's victory over the Unique Monster known as Wezaemon and the consequences that it had on the game, with their names being heralded online as the ones who defeated him.

The second half of the episode showed how the party had to deal with the remaining members of the Ashura Kai guild, which led Sunraku, in a moment of desperation, to call for Psyger-0 to aid them in combat. It was at that moment that Arthur Pencilgon challenged Psyger-0 to a battle to death. Shangri-La Frontier episode 20 is expected to show the conclusion of that fight.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 20 likely to reveal what happened to Arthur Pencilgon after her battle with Psyger-0

Release date, countdown, and where to watch

Arthur Pencilgon about to fight (Image via C2C).

As per Crunchyroll, Shangri-La Frontier episode 20 will be released on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 5 pm JST. The series has been covering the second biggest arc, covering Wezaemon's battle, and now it seems to have begun a third new storyline. It is expected to maintain the same release schedule for the remainder of the season.

Naturally, this is the Japanese release date, and the details are aligned with the time zone. For international viewers who want to watch Shangri-La Frontier episode 20, the different release dates across multiple timezones are as follows:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 12 am, Sunday, February 25 Eastern Standard Time 3 am, Sunday, February 25 Greenwich Mean Time 8 am, Sunday, February 25 Central European Time 9 am, Sunday, February 25 Indian Standard Time 1:30 pm, Sunday, February 25 Philippine Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, February 25 Australia Central Standard Time 5:30 pm, Sunday, February 25

People in Japan can watch the series on two of the biggest anime platforms in the country, the MBS and TBS channels. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, although they would have to pay a subscription fee.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 19 recap

The latest episode focused on showing the aftermath of the party's victory over Wezaemon, and the game congratulated them for this victory, with players being informed of their success. Furthermore, it showed the game's story progressed from 11% to 12%, signaling that the Shangri-La Frontier continues to develop.

Meanwhile, Sunraku, Arthur Pencilgon, and Oikatzo have to deal with the remaining members of the Ashura Kai, although the protagonist called Psyger-0 so she could aid them in battle since the party no longer had enough items and energy to fight. However, Arthur Pencilgon accepted that she had to pay for her crimes as a Penalty Killer and decided to challenge Psyger-0 to a battle.

At first, it seemed both ladies were at a similar level, unlocking several weapons that neither Oikatzo nor Sunraku had seen prior to this battle. However, Psyger-0 began to overpower Pencilgon, even going as far as cutting the latter's arm, and then decided to use her ultimate attack, ending the episode with that as a cliffhanger.

What to expect from Shangri-La Frontier episode 20?

Psyger-0 fighting Arthur Pencilgon (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier episode 20 is very likely to show the aftermath of the battle between Psyger-0 and Arthur Pencilgon. There is also a very good chance that the upcoming episode will reveal what the party is going to do now and establish the main plot points of the next arc as well.

Another plot point that could take place is Psyger-100, the sister of Psyger-0, getting involved in the conflict after her appearance in episode 19.