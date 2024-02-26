Shangri-La Frontier episode 21: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 21 is scheduled for release on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 5 pm JST. The most recent episode showed how Psyger-0 made quick work of Arthur Pencilgon, Oikatzo, and Sunraku reacting to this battle, with the characters later focusing on preparing for the upcoming arc and their respective missions.

Three of the most prominent moments of the episode were Sunraku's discussion with Vash and the new goal that the Vorpal leader established for him, Arthur Pencilgon visiting Setsuna's grave one last time and her new quest to find Bahamut, and the higher-ups of the Utopia company, the ones responsible for the creation of the game, reacting to the defeat of Wezaemon. Shangri-La Frontier episode 21 is expected to show the characters' new missions and motivations.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier episode 21.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 21 likely to show Sunraku's new adventure

Release date, countdown, and where to watch

Sunraku and Oikatzo after Psyger-0 defeated Pencilgon (Image via C2C).

As per Crunchyroll, Shangri-La Frontier episode 21 will be released on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 5 pm JST. The series has been delving into its second biggest arc, covering Wezaemon's battle, and now it was revealed that a new third arc is going to begin. It is expected to maintain the same release schedule for the remainder of the season.

Naturally, this is the Japanese release date, and the details are aligned with the time zone. For international viewers who want to watch Shangri-La Frontier episode 21, the different release dates across multiple timezones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Standard Time 12 am, Sunday, March 3 Eastern Standard Time 3 am, Sunday, March 3 Greenwich Standard Time 8 am, Sunday, March 3 Central European Time 9 am, Sunday, March 3 Indian Standard Time 1.30 pm, Sunday, March 3 Philippine Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, March 3 Australia Central Standard Time 5.30 pm, Sunday, March 3

In Japan, viewers can watch the series on two of the biggest anime platforms in the country, the MBS and TBS channels. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, although they would have to pay a subscription fee.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 20 recap

The latest episode showed that Psyger-0's ultimate attack was enough to destroy Arthur Pencilgon with ease, much to the surprise of Oikatzo and Sunraku. After the three remaining characters, attention turned to the Utopia company, the creators of the game, introducing the advertising manager Sakai Tsukuyogi and how the two creative minds of Shangri-La Frontier, Tsukuyo Tsukuri and Ritsu Amachi, are fighting due to the defeat of Wezaemon.

Meanwhile, Sunraku reunited with Emul and decided to meet Vash in Rabituza, with the latter praising the protagonist for his victory over Wezaemon and also setting him up for an upcoming adventure. Meanwhile, Sunraku discovers that his stats have increased greatly, and now he is going to have to find a series of special objects to be able to have the adventure Vash commanded him to do.

The episode concluded with Arthur Pencilgon's visit to Setsuna's grave once again. It was revealed that she lost the entirety of her equipment and had to start from scratch, although she managed to find special flowers for Setsuna and also found the drive once again to play the game and go after the Bahamut they were told about after defeating Wezaemon.

What to expect from Shangri-La Frontier episode 21?

A happy Rei Saiga after talking with Sunraku (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier episode 21 is very likely to begin the next arc of the series, as per the message at the end of this one. The upcoming episode will likely focus on showcasing the characters of Sunraku and Arthur Pencilgon in their respective missions and motivations, which is going to set the stage for the upcoming arc.