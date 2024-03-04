Shangri-La Frontier episode 22: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 22 is scheduled for release on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 5 pm JST. The most recent episode showed Sunraku, Oikatzo, and Arthur Pencilgon meeting at their tavern spot to discuss the aftermath of the Wezaemon victory and how they all got special rewards for that victory.

One of the most prominent moments in the episode was the creation of their own clan to hunt Unique Monsters, called Wolfgang. The second was how Oikatzo got a special object for fighting Kirin, with said artifact allowing them to wield very powerful weapons and armor if they manage to fix it with a peculiar type of blacksmith. Shangri-La Frontier episode 22 is expected to show Sunraku's efforts to turn Bilac of Rabituza into a capable blacksmith for this mission.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier episode 22.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 22 likely to show Sunraku helping with Bilac's blacksmith training

Arthur Pencilgon in episode 21 (Image via C2C).

As per Crunchyroll, Shangri-La Frontier episode 22 will be released on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 5 pm JST. The series has now started its third storyline, with the creation of Sunraku and his friends' clan, and is expected to maintain the same release schedule for the remainder of the season.

This is the Japanese release date, and the details are aligned with the time zone. For international viewers who want to watch Shangri-La Frontier episode 22, the different release dates across multiple timezones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Standard Time 12 am, Sunday, March 10, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 3 am, Sunday, March 10, 2024 Greenwich Standard Time 8 am, Sunday, March 10, 2024 Central European Time 9 am, Sunday, March 10, 2024 Indian Standard Time 1.30 pm, Sunday, March 10, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, March 10, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 5.30 pm, Sunday, March 10, 2024

In Japan, viewers can watch the series on two of the biggest anime platforms in the country, the MBS and TBS channels. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, although they would have to pay a subscription fee.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 21 recap

Expand Tweet

The latest episode was fairly relaxed compared to the previous ones, with the likes of Sunraku, Oikatzo, and Arthur Pencilgon talking about what they received thanks to their victory over Wezaemon. They all received items that are unique to each of them, thus leading to them exchanging information they have gained throughout the game.

Oikatzo got a special object that could allow them to use the legendary weapons and armor Sunraku saw in the cliffhanger of episode 20 after his conversation with Vash. Another prominent moment in the episode was how Arthur Pencilgon proposed creating a clan and focusing on hunting Unique Monsters because defeating them can make a lot of money, with the other two accepting and naming the clan "Wolfgang".

A new character wanted to talk to them but they ran away, with Sunraku heading to Rabituza with Emul to meet Vash. Oikatzo handed Sunraku the special object he gained because it needed a very capable blacksmith to work and that is why he went to meet Vash, although he wasn't there. This is why he resorted to Bilac. In that regard, Sunraku chose to convince Bilac to gain enough experience and knowledge to get this job done.

What to expect from Shangri-La Frontier episode 22?

The main trio forming their own clan, Wolfgang (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier episode 22 is very likely to begin the next part of Sunraku's journey in the game, this time helping Bilac to develop as a blacksmith. There is also a very good chance that the characters of Arthur Pencilgon and Oikatzo are going to get some time in the spotlight, with the possibility of Psyger-0 getting involved as well.

