Shangri-La Frontier episode 23: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 23 is scheduled for release on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 5 pm JST. The most recent episode continued with the premise of the previous one - Bilac, Emul's blacksmith sister in Rabituza, is going to join Sunraku's party so she can become skilled enough to fix the Ether Reactor, kickstarting a new arc.

The episode mostly established what Sunraku's new goal is going to be and the path his party needs to follow to reach the point where they can find the necessary tools for Bilac. They also had the chance to fight undead enemies in dark ruins, where Bilac stole the show with her abilities as a fighter.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 23 is expected to continue with this plot and also introduce some new monsters for Sunraku and his party to face.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier episode 23.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 23 likely to continue with Sunraku's journey to train Bilac as a blacksmith

General Dullahan in episode 22 (Image via C2C).

As per Crunchyroll, Shangri-La Frontier episode 23 will be released on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 5 pm JST. The series has now started its third storyline, the Ether Reactor arc, and is expected to maintain the same release schedule for the remainder of the season.

This is the Japanese release date, and the details are aligned with that time zone. For international viewers who want to watch Shangri-La Frontier episode 23, the different release dates across multiple timezones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Daylight Time 11 pm, Saturday, March 16, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 2 am, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Greenwich Standard Time 8 am, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Central European Time 9 am, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Indian Standard Time 1.30 pm, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 5.30 pm, Sunday, March 17, 2024

In Japan, viewers can watch the series on two of the biggest anime platforms in the country, the MBS and TBS channels. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, although they would have to pay a subscription fee.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 22 recap

The most recent episode started where the previous one ended, with Sunraku and Emul talking to the latter's blacksmith sister, Bilac, in Rabituza. Bilac agrees to improve as a special blacksmith to fix the Ether Reactor, which leads to establishing what Sunraku's goal is going to be and what they need to do moving forward.

Sunraku, Emul, and Bilac use a special disguise through the two Vorpals' abilities, and they begin their journey, which ends up taking them to dark and cursed ruins where the protagonist is immune. This is because of the curse that Lycagon put on him several episodes ago, which makes the undead run away from him if they are weaker.

Eventually, they run into a prominent undead warrior, named General Dullahan, who had died in a battle in those ruins several centuries ago. This battle was mostly focused on showing Sunraku's new abilities after defeating Wezaemon and also showed the skills of the Vorpal rabbits, Emul and Bilac. The blacksmith, in particular, had a very prominent showing in this battle, even going as far as being the one who defeated General Dullahan with her Titan Blast.

What to expect from Shangri-La Frontier episode 23?

Shangri-La Frontier episode 23 is very likely to begin the next part of Sunraku's journey in the game, this time helping Bilac to develop as a blacksmith. Considering the cliffhanger of an enemy looming in the background after the party's victory, there is a very good chance that the next episode is going to be very battle-centric, although that is mere speculation.

