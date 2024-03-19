Shangri-La Frontier episode 24: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 24 is scheduled for release on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 5 pm JST. The most recent episode continued with the premise of the previous one - Bilac, Emul's blacksmith sister in Rabituza, joining Sunraku's party so she can become skilled enough to fix the Ether Reactor, continuing with this new arc.

The bulk of the episode was focused on Sunraku, Bilac, and Emul facing the Humming Witch, with the three characters coming up with a strategy to defeat that entity and move forward with the mission. It also ended with Sunraku running away to face the Crystal Scorpion, going against Emul and Bilac's words.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 24 is expected to continue with this plot and also probably Sunraku's battle with the Crystal Scorpion.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 24 likely to continue with Sunraku's battle with the Crystal Scorpion

Emul in the latest episode (Image via C2C).

As per Crunchyroll, Shangri-La Frontier episode 24 will be released on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 5 pm JST. The series has now started its third storyline, the Ether Reactor arc, and is expected to maintain the same release schedule for the remainder of the season.

This is the Japanese release date, and the details are aligned with that time zone. For international viewers who want to watch Shangri-La Frontier episode 24, the different release dates across multiple timezones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Daylight Time 11 pm, Saturday, March 23, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 2 am, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Greenwich Standard Time 8 am, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Central European Time 9 am, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Indian Standard Time 1:30 pm, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 5:30 pm, Sunday, March 24, 2024

In Japan, viewers can watch the series on two of the biggest anime platforms in the country, the MBS and TBS channels. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, although they would have to pay a subscription fee.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 23 recap

The most recent episode started where the previous one ended, with Sunraku, Bilac, and Emul walking around to reach the next town where they can develop the blacksmith for the Ether Reactor. This was complemented by their dealing with a cursed enemy known as the Humming Witch.

Sunraku, Emul, and Bilac used a special tactic thanks to the sword they got from defeating General Dullahan in the previous episode. While Bilac was polishing the sword to get ready for the final attack, Sunraku and Emul kept distracting the enemy to have the perfect moment to strike.

Eventually, Sunraku got the sword from Bilac and could only do eight strikes, and considering that the Humming Witch had multiplied, they had to seize said strikes. It was then executed perfectly by the team in the final moments of the battle, with Bilac backing Sunraku with the final blow. Once they reached the new town, Sunraku told Bilac and Emul to rest in Rabituza while he decided to run away and face the Crystal Scorpio, despite the two bunnies telling him to avoid that battle.

What to expect from Shangri-La Frontier episode 24?

Sunraku, Emul, and Bilac in battle (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier episode 24 is very likely to begin the next part of Sunraku's journey in the game, this time facing the Crystal Scorpio in the next portion of the story. That is something that is bound to be a significant challenge for Sunraku, especially considering how he is going to be on his own and that could be a very difficult situation for him.

