Shangri-La Frontier episode 25: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 25 is scheduled for release on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 5 pm JST. The most recent episode continued where the previous one left off, with Sunraku heading to fight the Crystal Scorpions, which didn't go the way he wanted, although that prompted him to keep trying.

The majority of the episode was once again focused on combat and Sunraku constantly trying to defeat these monsters. However, this event was also another example of Sunraku's tenacity as he came up with plans and strategies every time he lost, almost going as far as getting very valuable objects from these creatures.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 25 is expected to show Sunraku and Emul heading back to Rabituza for Bilac to make the former a new weapon, which will also represent the ending of the first season of this anime.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 25 will end the first season of the anime

As per Crunchyroll, Shangri-La Frontier episode 25 will be released on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 5 pm JST. The series will end the third major arc of the series, the Ether Reactor arc, and will also conclude the season as a whole.

This is the Japanese release date, and the details are aligned with that time zone. For international viewers who want to watch Shangri-La Frontier episode 25, the different release dates across multiple timezones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Daylight Time 11 pm, Saturday, March 30, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 2 am, Sunday, March 31, 2024 British Summer Time 9 am, Sunday, March 31, 2024 Central European Summer Time 10 am, Sunday, March 31, 2024 Indian Standard Time 1:30 pm, Sunday, March 31, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, March 31, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 5:30 pm, Sunday, March 31, 2024

In Japan, viewers can watch the series on two of the biggest anime platforms in the country, the MBS and TBS channels. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, although they would have to pay a subscription fee.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 24 recap

The most recent episode started where the previous one ended, with Sunraku obsessed with the idea of fighting the Crystal Scorpions despite Emul and Bilac's words about not engaging with them. However, Sunraku wanted the thrill of the challenge and also found out how strong these monsters were.

Sunraku eventually found out that the Crystal Scorpions were a lot more powerful than him and had no possibility of actually winning in this confrontation. This is how he was "killed" and had to come back in his recent saving point, which led to his increasing frustration when dealing with these creatures.

The majority of the episode was Sunraku understanding that he was not going to defeat any of these creatures but could get some rare objects from the debris of their clashes.

Therefore, he eventually came up with the strategy of using the bulk of his Magic Points to teleport to Inventoria, the special area he was capable of reaching because of his defeating Wezaemon. This was to avoid the Crystal Scorpions' attacks and get some debris, although he missed the most important one—the tail.

What to expect from Shangri-La Frontier episode 25?

Shangri-La Frontier episode 25 is very likely to begin the next part of Sunraku's journey in the game, as Bilac will check the material the former got from the Crystal Scorpions. Considering that this is the final episode of the season, there is a very good chance that a cliffhanger will be established to make people tune in for the next one.

