Shinobi no Ittoki episode 10 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

With how things ended in the previous episode of Shinobi no Ittoki, fans are utterly devastated and heartbroken. Despite gaining victory over Koga, the Iga clan lost the battle by losing their chief, and that too at the hands of their own ally, Kousetsu. However, unknown to them, Genji Karajishi was in control of Kousetsu through his psychokinetic ability.

Overcoming the pain of losing his mother would be hard for Ittoki. However, he will be stepping up as the new chief of his village as Kidou and the Koga clan aren’t done with their evil tactics yet. Follow along with this article to learn about when Shinobi no Ittoki episode 10 will be released and where to watch it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Shinobi no Ittoki anime series.

Everything to know about Shinobi no Ittoki episode 10

Release date and streaming platform

Episode 10 of Shinobi no Ittoki will air this Tuesday, December 6, on Tokyo MX, AT-X, BS Asahi, and CBC TV in Japan at 8 pm JST. Crunchyroll is the only ott platform that has included the Shinobi no Ittoki in its massive library.

Fans worldwide can watch the episodes for free on Crunchyroll with multiple ads or switch to ad-free with paid-up subscription plans such as the Fan and Mega Fan plan with a 14-days free trial. The release date and time of each country may vary according to geographical location. Here are the release timings:

Pacific Standard Time: 3 am(Tuesday, December 6, 2022)

Central Standard Time: 5 am (Tuesday, December 6, 2022)

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am (Tuesday, December 6, 2022)

Greenwich Mean Time: 10 am (Tuesday, December 6, 2022)

Indian Standard Time: 3.30 pm (Tuesday, December 6, 2022)

Central European Time: 11 am (Tuesday, December 6, 2022)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 8.30 pm (Tuesday, December 6, 2022)

Philippines time: 6 pm (Tuesday, December 6, 2022)

What to expect from Shinobi no Ittoki episode 10?

Shinobi no Ittoki episode 10, titled Those Taken, Those Taken From, will pick up from where the previous episode left off. Kidou didn’t manage to get his hands on the Iga’s secret ninja core, but eliminating their chief through Karajishi has weakened the willpower of the entire clan. Kidou will target the remaining ninja chiefs and their village who stood against him at the Grand Ninja Council.

The upcoming episode is expected to reveal the psychokinetic technique Karajishi used to take control of all five senses of Kousetsu. Suzaku, who recently learned about his father’s death at the hands of Kidou, will be encountering Ittoki at the ninja academy. While it is implausible that Kousetsu would ever think of taking Yumika’s life of her own will, Tokisada will look into the matter himself, with the help of Shione.

A brief recap of the previous episode

Reiha and Kozo learned through one of the Iga ninjas that the Koga shinobis were using humanoid robots on the battlefield. After getting her hands on one of the defeated robots, Ryoto discovered that the Koga’s Asura robots were running on rechargeable batteries. Eventually, Reiha narrowed down four probable locations near Iga village where these robots might be getting recharged.

After finding the charging station, Ittoki ran towards it with the remote detonating bombs Ryoko had given him earlier. However, Himura, who was guarding the location, stopped him. One of the robots snatched the bombs from Ittoki and planted them near the recharge station. After the blast, Ittoki and Ryoko found out that the robot was Kirei using the Saiga’s disguise mask gadget to blend in with the Asura robots and help them.

At NSC headquarters, Karajishi was arrested by Shione for killing Gashogawara and tampering with the evidence. After reaching the Iga village, Kousetsu, psychokinetically possessed by Karajishi, placed her Kunai at Yumika’s neck and asked her the location of the secret ninja core.

Despite her efforts to fight back against the person in charge of her body, Kousetsu killed Yumika. Kozo apprehended the unresponsive Kousetsu while Ittoki wept, holding his mother in his arms.

