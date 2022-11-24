Shinobi no Ittoki episode 8 - Kidou confronts Yumika, Suzaku joins the front-line unit

With how things ended in the previous episode of Shinobi no Ittoki, the war between Koga and Iga was imminent. In the absence of his mother, Ittoki has taken charge of being the acting chief of Iga village, despite having difficulty getting accustomed to the shinobi world.

Episode 8 of Shinobi no Ittoki, titled Dusk Brings a Storm, saw how Ittoki has taken responsibility as the acting chief by making decisions that could even put his people’s lives at risk.

Koga commenced their mission to attack the Iga village with everything in their arsenal, including their secret project. This article will briefly summarize the episode by dividing it into three narratives.

Shinobi no Ittoki episode 8 highlights

Shione gets promoted

Episode 8 of Shinobi no Ittoki kicked off with Kidou reminiscing about how due to his poor health, Kishinmaru got entitled to be the Koga chief, causing him to feel aggrieved by all ninjas.

At NSC headquarters, while relaying the information that Gashogawara went missing to the members, Genji accused the Iga ninjas of being accountable. He scheduled Yumika’s execution for the next day.

Genji promoted Shione to be the captain of the 1st Division of NSC. Shione was confident that Genji was corrupt, so she asked her team to investigate the matter. The former decided to go with the orders that Gashogawara gave her and the team prior to his disappearance. Kidou and Genji met Yumika outside her cell to persuade her to reveal the details of the Iga Ninja Core, which she refused to say.

Kidou kills Housen Ban

Ittoki got the news of his mother getting executed under false charges, but it was hard for him to make an irrational decision. Tokisada asked Ittoki to expel him from the village so that he could rescue Yumika without Iga being held responsible for his crime.

However, the clan's people opposed the idea as it would only serve as a stopgap measure.

Recalling how Yumika raised her when her parents left her in the middle of nowhere, Kousetsu put her knife on Ittoki’s neck and asked him to expel her so that she could save her. Later, Ittoki ordered Tokisada and Kousetsu to rescue his mother as the Iga ninjas, as they never broke the ninja ordinances.

Eavesdropping on the Iga clan’s meeting, Kirei relayed the information to Suzaku. Meeting Kidou, Suzaku passed the intel on Iga village and requested to put him on the front lines.

The former agreed to the latter’s request without any hesitation. At the Koga’s final meeting, Kidou shot down Housen for asking him to reconsider attacking Iga village.

Koga attacks Iga

The Koga clan made their first move by attacking a chemical plant, placing unexploded ordnance, and jamming the network around the Iga village to entrap their targets.

With their Asura ninja robots, the Koga ninjas successfully managed to french the first line of defense. Iga ninjas gathered around the command center to prepare for the battle.

While rescuing Yumika, Tokisada and Kousetsu got surrounded by Karajishi and his accomplices. While the Koga ninjas discussed strategy, Suzaku got a message from an unknown person that Kidou had killed his father, and he was the next target.

Final thoughts on Shinobi no Ittoki episode 8

In episode 8 of Shinobi no Ittoki, Kidou Minobe’s flashback was enough to give all the answers that have confused fans of the series since the beginning of the show. Kidou was ultimately chosen to be the successor due to being the former Koga chief's first-born son. However, due to Kidou’s poor health, his younger brother, Kishinmaru, got the position.

Kidou begrudged the entire Shinobi world. As Kishinmaru’s ideals were pacifistic, like Hidetoki’s, he wanted to take power into his own hands, which is why he killed his own brother.

Being a megalomaniac, Kidou wants to subdue Iga and take on their ninja core, the progenitor of all ninja cores in the shinobi world. He will not stop until he and his clan become the ultimate powerhouse.

