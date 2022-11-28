Shinobi no Ittoki episode 9 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of Shinobi no Ittoki saw to what lengths Kidou Minobe could go to justify his bloodlust for revenge. With Genji's help, Kidou successfully weakened the Iga village by putting Yumika behind NSC’s bars. Kidou even kills his right-hand man, which shows that he won’t stop until he gets his hands on the Iga’s secret ninja core.

Without combat experience, Ittoki has to defend his village from the Koga ninjas and their Asura robots until Tokisada, Kousetsu, and Yumika return. Moreover, fans of Shinobi no Ittoki are also eager to learn what the future holds for Suzaku, who recently got the news of his father being killed by Kidou.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Shinobi no Ittoki anime series.

Everything to know about Shinobi no Ittoki episode 9

Release date and streaming platform

Shinobi no Ittoki episode 9 will be released on Tuesday, November 29, on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and other broadcasting channels in Japan at 8 pm JST. Fans can catch the latest episodes of Shinobi no Ittoki exclusively on Crunchyroll, the only OTT platform that has included the series in its massive library.

International fans can watch the episodes for free on Crunchyroll with multiple ads or switch to ad-free with paid-up subscription plans such as the Fan and Mega Fan plan with a 14-days free trial. The release date and time of each country may vary according to geographical location. Here are the release timings:

Pacific Standard Time: 3 am(Tuesday, November 29, 2022)

Central Standard Time: 5 am (Tuesday, November 29, 2022)

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am (Tuesday, November 29, 2022)

Greenwich Mean Time: 10 am (Tuesday, November 29, 2022)

Indian Standard Time: 3.30 pm (Tuesday, November 29, 2022)

Central European Time: 11 am (Tuesday, November 29, 2022)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 8.30 pm (Tuesday, November 29, 2022)

Philippines time: 6 pm (Tuesday, November 29, 2022)

What to expect from Shinobi no Ittoki episode 9?

Lizリズ 🎸 @Nakayasee



-Screenplay: Minato Takano



-Storyboard: Chizuko Kusakabe



-Episode Director: Tomoki Nakano



#忍の一時 #ShinobinoIttoki Shinobi no Ittoki #9 Preview & Staff-Screenplay: Minato Takano-Storyboard: Chizuko Kusakabe-Episode Director: Tomoki Nakano Shinobi no Ittoki #9 Preview & Staff-Screenplay: Minato Takano-Storyboard: Chizuko Kusakabe-Episode Director: Tomoki Nakano#忍の一時 #ShinobinoIttoki https://t.co/VzpsLFM9oj

Shinobi no Ittoki episode 9, titled In the Light of Dawn, will see the Iga ninjas gather to protect their village from the Koga invasion as their first line of defense has been breached. The anime recently dropped a preview teaser in which it was shown that Reiha had taken charge of Iga’s command center.

As the acting chief of Iga, this will be a crucial time for Ittoki to protect his village and prove his worth as the rightful successor after Hidetoki. The upcoming episode will showcase the ultimate showdown between Genji and Tokisada. As the latter has acted against NSC’s judgment by rescuing Yumika, he will likely re-encounter Shione.

A brief recap of the previous episode

As Gashogawara went missing, Genji took charge of the NSC and promoted Shione to the 1st Division. Genji blamed Iga ninjas for being involved with Gashogawara’s disappearance. However, Shione found his accusations suspicious and wanted her team to follow the last given orders of the latter.

The Iga villagers discovered that their clan chief, Yumika, had been sentenced to death by NSC under false charges. Ittoki ordered Tokisada and Kousetsu to rescue his mother without voluntarily seeking banishment from the clan to protect Iga’s impression.

Kidou killed Housen after he asked him to reconsider attacking the Iga village. The Koga ninjas successfully breached the first line of Iga’s defense with the help of their Asura bots.

While rescuing Yumika, Tokisada and Kousetsu got surrounded by Genji and the entire NSC force. Suzaku found out that Kidou killed his father.

