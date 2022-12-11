Shinobi no Ittoki episode 11 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The titular protagonist of Shinobi no Ittoki has finally succeeded as the 19th head of the Iga village. Kidou’s tyranny stretched far beyond the borders of Iga village, where he even betrayed those who favored Koga, including the Fuma clan. The soul-stirring encounter between Suzaku and Ittoki, both of whom recently lost their parents, made fans emotional.

As all the shinobi villages are in shambles, Ittoki would have to stand up and take responsibility to defend what his ancestors protected all their lives. The protagonist, being a firm adherent to pacifistic ideologies, won’t take measures where he would put more people’s lives at risk. However, fans have been wondering what steps he would take to protect his clan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Shinobi no Ittoki anime series.

Everything to know about Shinobi no Ittoki episode 11

Release date and streaming platform

Shinobi no Ittoki episode 11 will be released this Tuesday, December 13, on Tokyo MX, AT-X, BS Asahi, and CBC TV in Japan at 8 pm JST. The popular anime streaming giant, Crunchyroll, is the only ott platform that has included the Shinobi no Ittoki in its enormous catalog.

Fans around the globe can watch the episodes for free on Crunchyroll with multiple ads or switch to ad-free with paid-up subscription plans such as the Fan and Mega Fan plan with a 14-days free trial. The release date and time of each country may vary according to geographical location. Here are the release timings:

Pacific Standard Time: 3 am(Tuesday, December 13, 2022)

Central Standard Time: 5 am (Tuesday, December 13, 2022)

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am (Tuesday, December 13, 2022)

Greenwich Mean Time: 10 am (Tuesday, December 13, 2022)

Indian Standard Time: 3.30 pm (Tuesday, December 13, 2022)

Central European Time: 11 am (Tuesday, December 13, 2022)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 8.30 pm (Tuesday, December 13, 2022)

Philippines time: 6 pm (Tuesday, December 13, 2022)

What to expect from Shinobi no Ittoki episode 11?

Shinobi no Ittoki episode 11, titled The Path with No Regrets, will see Shione meet Ittoki and Tokisada at the Iga headquarters regarding Genji Karajishi’s case and discuss Kidou Minobe’s misconduct. After her father sacrificed his life, Kirei became the only surviving member of the Fuma clan. As the Koga clan destroys the latter’s village, she will take shelter at Ryoko’s house for the time being.

Iboro, who has somehow managed to survive Koga’s attack, will regroup with his clanmates. The surviving villages will likely join an alliance to stand against Kidou’s tyranny. As Suzaku learns the truth about Kishinmaru’s death, he won’t see the Iga village and Ittoki as enemies. However, the new path he will be walking is yet to unfold.

A brief recap of the previous episode

Rin_Lockhart | 凛ちゃん @lockhart_rin

Ittoki is kind-hearted when he saw her crying , he telling her that she was not the cause of his mother's death, and he hugged her 🥹

#忍の一時 #ninja_ittoki This is a very sad scene, I never thought I'd see kosetsu crumble like this...Ittoki is kind-hearted when he saw her crying , he telling her that she was not the cause of his mother's death, and he hugged her 🥹 This is a very sad scene, I never thought I'd see kosetsu crumble like this... 💔Ittoki is kind-hearted when he saw her crying , he telling her that she was not the cause of his mother's death, and he hugged her 🥹#忍の一時 #ninja_ittoki https://t.co/Znv1NEEog7

Kidou attacked other villages with his Asura ninjas, even those who favored him, including the Fuma clan. After Ittoki officially became the 19th head of the Iga village, his people asked him to take drastic measures regarding Koga. However, Ittoki requested to postpone the request after his mother’s funeral.

Tokisada revealed to Kousetsu that she was one of Kidou’s illegitimate children whom he implanted with an unspecified brain chip and sent her to Iga village to spy on the clan’s activities. Moreover, he surprised her by telling her that she had been controlled by a chip from one of the Koga ninjas ever since she killed Yumika.

Suzaku attended Yumika’s funeral and paid his respects. He later got into an argument with Ittoki regarding the path of revenge and revealed that Kidou also killed his father. After returning home, Suzaku discovered a hidden memory behind a picture frame of him and his father. The memory card contained a video of how Kidou killed Kishinmaru.

As Koga ninjas spread out across the country, the Iga villager sought permission from Ittoki to attack Kidou and his accomplices at his headquarters. However, he still needed time to avoid making decisions that would put people's lives at risk.

