Shinobi no Ittoki episode 10 - Ittoki and friends discover Koga’s weak point, Kousetsu turns against Yumika

With Yumika getting arrested under false allegations in the previous episode of Shinobi no Ittoki, Kidou had the chance of a lifetime to destroy the Iga village with everything in his arsenal. He managed to attain half the powers in the shinobi world by planting his new protege, Genji Karajishi, as the new head of the NSC. Despite being brilliant, Kidou heavily underestimated the Iga clan and its new chief.

Episode 10 of Shinobi no Ittoki shows how Ittoki and his friends, with their combined efforts, managed to weaken Koga in a matter of seconds. Apart from enthralling fans with the engaging battle between Koga and Iga, the episode ended on a sad note that shook the entire Shinobi no Ittoki fandom.

Shinobi no Ittoki episode 10 highlights

Ryoko discovers Asura bots' weakness

Episode 10 of Shinobi no Ittoki picked up from where it left off in the previous episode. One of the Iga ninjas reported back to the command center that the Koga ninjas were using robotic ninjas to get the upper hand in the battle. After analyzing the entire battlefield, Kozo and Reiha discovered that the Koga had a ten-fold advantage in numbers, with 250 ninjas on both the front and rear lines. Iga, on the other hand, had only 48 ninjas to defend the front line.

Furthermore, each Koga ninja was aided by four Asura bots, making it more difficult for Iga to win the battle. After Ryoko got her hands on one of the defeated bots and received intel on the Asura’s retrieval mid-battle, she eventually figured out that the machines were running on batteries. Where Ryoko accompanied Ittoki in finding the Asura robot's recharging station, Kirei bailed out to go along with them.

Shione arrests Karajishi

After Kousetsu escaped with Yumika, Tokisada fought against Karajishi and defeated all his subordinates. Shione accused Karajishi of betraying the NSC and murdering Gashogawara after discovering his body in Koga's hideout. As Karajishi was reluctant to surrender, Tokisada stepped in and knocked him in the blink of an eye.

At Koga’s headquarters, Kidou’s associates were agitated by how their ninjas and Asura bots failed to weaken Iga’s resistance. Elsewhere, Ryoko and Ittoki located the recharge station and devised a strategy to destroy the core. Ryoko stopped the robots for ten seconds and made an opening for Ittoki. However, Himura stopped the latter midway through.

After Ittoki was swarmed by the Asuras, one of the robots, acting differently than the others, took his bombs and placed them around the primary core. Ittoki remotely detonated the entire recharge station. He later discovered that the strange robot who helped him was Kirei, who used the Saiga’s disguise mask tool to blend in with the Asuras.

Kousetsu gets possessed

Kidou and the entire Koga clan board members were heavily disappointed after Iga got the upper hand by destroying the Asura recharge station. At NSC headquarters, Shione despised Karajishi for breaking the code of conduct and killing the NSC chief. Infuriated by such insults, the latter performed a hand sign after the former left and took absolute control over Kousetsu’s body and mind.

After Kousetsu grabbed Yumika and placed her kunai on her neck, Reiha and Kozo got startled. However, Yumika figured out by analyzing Kousetsu’s speech patterns that she was controlled by someone else. The former tried to reach out to the latter’s inner self but eventually got killed. After Kousetsu got back to her senses, she was utterly devastated. Ittoki was heartbroken to find his mother dead.

Final thoughts on Shinobi no Ittoki episode 10

Though Yumika had one of the least screen time in Shinobi no Ittoki, she played a pivotal role in the series as the Iga clan’s head, continuing her husband’s legacy and helping the village from falling apart. After Yumika’s death, the title will eventually be passed on to Ittoki. However, for the latter, who just stepped into the shinobi world and lost his mother, it would be hard for him to take on such a huge responsibility.

Kousetsu swore to protect Yumika with her life, as she raised her as her daughter when her actual parents abandoned her. Kousetsu knew someone had taken control of her body, but failing to resist possession and taking Yumika’s life with her own hands crushed her internally.

Though the Iga clan successfully protected the village, they eventually lost to Koga’s evil tactics. Ittoki, a kind-hearted person like his father, Hidetoki, hates to walk on the path of evil and wants to break the cycle of revenge. However, fans will have to wait until the next episode of Shinobi no Ittoki to see how he reacts after learning that Karajishi is the one who killed his mother.

