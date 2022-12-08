Shinobi no Ittoki episode 10 - Kousetsu learns about her parents, the person behind Kishinmaru’s death revealed

Despite not having much screen time in Shinobi no Ittoki, Yumika is still regarded as one of the series' best characters. By keeping the Iga clan intact like a true leader and raising her son far from the shinobi affairs, she managed to lead two different lives. After Yumika’s death, the responsibility ultimately falls on the shoulders of young Ittoki.

Episode 10 of Shinobi no Ittoki sees the titular protagonist officially becoming the Chief of the Iga village. Tokisada reveals the truth regarding Kousetsu, which was kept a secret between him and Yumika. Suzaku also learns about Kishinmaru’s killer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Shinobi no Ittoki anime series

Shinobi no Ittoki episode 10 highlights

Ittoki becomes Iga village’s new chief

Episode 10 of Shinobi no Ittoki kicked off by showing how the Koga clan destroyed other villages one after the other by just deploying their Asura ninjas. Back at the Iga headquarters, Reiha told Ittoki that they must officially complete the procedure to make him the new head of the Iga clan. However, it was hard for the latter to control his emotions after recalling last night's event.

At the Koga headquarters, the board members wanted to prepare for a second assault on the Iga clan, and they eventually got permission from Kidou. One of Housen’s accomplices met Suzaku at a railway station and told him that his father worked for the well-being of the Koga village and his son.

Moments after Ittoki became the 19th head of the Iga village, his people wanted him to decide what course they should take for retaliation. However, Ittoki wanted to decide after his mother’s funeral processions.

Kousetsu’s identity revealed

Meeting Tokisada outside the convenience store (where he is employed), Shione told him that Genji was in confinement and Juzen Jiraibou became the provisional head for NSC. The latter gave Genji’s register to the former and asked him if he knew why Kousetsu, a Koga ninja, was given shelter in the Iga village.

Tokisada, with Ittoki, met Kousetsu, who was all tied up because she tried to harm herself multiple times. Tokisada told Kousetsu that she was controlled by someone in the Koga village due to the chip implanted within her brain when she was a child. The former was shocked after the latter said she was Kidou’s child.

According to Tokisada, Kidou birthed many children with his mistresses. After they reached a certain age, he planted them with his mind-controlling chips and sent them to other villages for spying. Tokisada revealed that despite knowing Kousetsu was one of Kidou’s illegitimate children, Yumika adopted her regardless.

Kousetsu still blamed herself as Yumika’s killer. However, Tokisada knocked some sense into Kousetsu by saying that Yumika’s wounds would have been different if she had tried to kill her.

Suzaku meets Ittoki

After returning to their village, Kirei discovered through her father that the Koga clan betrayed them. Kirei’s father made an opening for her daughter to escape the Koga ninjas and later killed himself with the explosives. Upon visiting her father at the hospital, Ryoko found out that Kogas cut his hand to set an example of insubordination.

Suzaku attended Yumika’s funeral and paid his respects. While leaving, he confronted Ittoki, and they got into an argument. Suzaku revealed to Ittoki that Kidou also killed his father. After reaching his home, the former discovered a memory card hidden behind a picture frame.

While connecting the memory card to his laptop, Suzaku played the video inside it and found that Kidou had killed Kishinmaru as part of a plot to eliminate all ninjas. The Iga villagers wanted Ittoki to decide how to respond to Koga’s tyranny, to which he answered that he would need some more time. Standing in front of his mother’s picture, Ittoki swore to fend for what she had protected all her life.

Final thoughts on Shinobi no Ittoki episode 10

Kidou Minobe being revealed as the person behind Kishinmaru’s death wasn’t surprising for the fans of Shinobi no Ittoki because of his wicked personality. However, as the latter was regarded as an ideal ninja, fans wanted to see why the former would kill his own brother.

The reason behind Kidou’s hatred towards Kishinmaru and the ninja world was already hinted at the beginning of the eighth episode of Shinobi no Ittoki, where he recalls his past when his inheritance got passed onto his younger brother.

The tenth episode has finally revealed Kidou as a megalomaniac who wants to wreak havoc in the shinobi world by destroying the democracy that took decades to shape until he remains the only ninja alive.

