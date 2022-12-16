Shinobi no Ittoki episode 12 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of Shinobi no Ittoki finally revealed the secret Ninja Core, which was the most controversial topic since the series aired. Like his father, Ittoki is a pacifist who chooses to walk on the path of righteousness instead of succumbing to hatred and having revenge against the Koga clan.

Suzaku finally saw the true face of Kidou after he abused the negotiation by sending his assassins after him. Fans of Shinobi no Ittoki immensely await the release of the penultimate episode, as it will expectedly draw a conclusion between the Iga and Koga villages.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Shinobi no Ittoki anime series.

Everything to know about Shinobi no Ittoki episode 11

Release date and streaming platform

Episode 12 of Shinobi no Ittoki will air on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, on Tokyo MX, AT-X, BS Asahi, and CBC TV in Japan at 8 pm JST. Fans worldwide can watch the series' penultimate episode exclusively on Crunchyroll since the streaming platform has included Shinobi no Ittoki in its massive catalog.

Fans can watch the episodes for free on Crunchyroll with multiple ads or switch to ad-free with paid-up subscription plans such as the Fan and Mega Fan plan with a 14-days free trial. The release date and time of each country may vary according to geographical location. Here are the release timings according to the geographical locations:

Pacific Standard Time: 3 am (Tuesday, December 20, 2022)

Central Standard Time: 5 am (Tuesday, December 20, 2022)

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am (Tuesday, December 20, 2022)

Greenwich Mean Time: 10 am (Tuesday, December 20, 2022)

Indian Standard Time: 3.30 pm (Tuesday, December 20, 2022)

Central European Time: 11 am (Tuesday, December 20, 2022)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 8.30 pm (Tuesday, December 20, 2022)

Philippines time: 6 pm (Tuesday, December 20, 2022)

What to expect from Shinobi no Ittoki episode 12?

Lizリズ 🎸 @Nakayasee



-Screenplay: Minato Takano



-Storyboard: Shuu Watanabe



-Episode Director: Shuu Watanabe, Nao Umakawa



#忍の一時 #ShinobinoIttoki Shinobi no Ittoki #12 (Final Episode) Preview & Staff-Screenplay: Minato Takano-Storyboard: Shuu Watanabe-Episode Director: Shuu Watanabe, Nao Umakawa Shinobi no Ittoki #12 (Final Episode) Preview & Staff-Screenplay: Minato Takano-Storyboard: Shuu Watanabe-Episode Director: Shuu Watanabe, Nao Umakawa #忍の一時 #ShinobinoIttoki https://t.co/X7ZwkSvX6x

Episode 12 of Shinobi no Ittoki, titled Ittoki the Ninja, will see the titular protagonist infiltrate the Koga clan’s headquarters alongside Tokisada and Kousetsu to deal with Kidou Minobe. The Iga clan respects the decision of their new chief, but the only request they will turn down is to run away from the village to save their lives. Kozo and other members will defend their village against the Asura robots.

The episode will also see the dominant powers of the secret Ninja Core, a powerful device presumed to be a myth in the shinobi world. Kirei and Kozo will play their part in ending Koga’s tyranny. It is still unclear if Suzaku will lend a helping hand to Ittoki in his mission. With how things ended in the previous episode, the former will walk his own path to bring justice to his father, Kishinmaru, and the entire Koga clan.

A brief recap of the previous episode

After Ittoki declared he wanted to reconcile terms with the Koga clan by giving up the secret Ninja core in exchange for respecting Iga’s autonomy, the clan members were infuriated and opposed the agreement. Ittoki startled everyone by proclaiming he would strike out their names from the official Iga scroll if they defied his verdict.

Shione was startled after Jiraibou detailed the new peace treaty agreement the new Iga chief proposed to the Koga clan. Kidou asked his confederates to postpone their reply to the NSC until they accomplished a second assault on the Iga clan.

19th @NotRealAm Anime: Shinobi no Ittoki. Episode 11.



The boy from normal highschool boy to 'Hokage' of Iga real quick.



Never thought the plot twisted like tornado in this anime.



Who's traitor?

Revenge? Anime: Shinobi no Ittoki. Episode 11.The boy from normal highschool boy to 'Hokage' of Iga real quick. Never thought the plot twisted like tornado in this anime.Who's traitor?Revenge? https://t.co/aArGoAskmU

Kirei confessed to Ryoko and Tokisada that she betrayed the Iga clan by selling the information to Koga. However, as Kirei ended up defending Koga, she was eventually pardoned.

The Iga village decided to overthrow their new chief. However, the coup turned out to be a ploy by Kozo and Ittoki to entrap the traitor in the village, who turned out to be Reiha.

In the notes left behind, addressing all the Iga clan members, Ittoki stated that he discovered Kidou's true intentions. Ittoki took the secret Ninja Core with him, which he deemed helpful in breaking Koga’s absolute defense.

Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers for Chapter 207 are out now! Click here to read.

Poll : 0 votes