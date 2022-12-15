The titular protagonist of Shinobi no Ittoki has finally become the 19th head of the Iga clan. By the looks of it, he’s the youngest person to become the chief of a village.

The previous episode of Shinobi no Ittoki saw how Suzaku found Kidou to be the perpetrator of Kishinmaru’s death. Fans were also baffled by Kousetsu being revealed as one of Kidou’s illegitimate children.

Episode 11 of Shinobi no Ittoki, titled The Path with No Regrets, sees Ittoki making one of the most difficult decisions that causes the Iga village to plan a coup. Kirei gathers up the courage by revealing how she betrayed Iga by working as a double agent for Koga to Ryoko and Tokisada. Continue reading this article to learn more about the episode in brief.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Shinobi no Ittoki anime series.

Shinobi no Ittoki episode 11 highlights

Shione meets the new Iga chief

Episode 11 of Shinobi no Ittoki kicked off with Ittoki announcing his final decision to the Iga clan members, saying that he would cede the secret Ninja Core to Koga.

The only condition he put forward for the deal was that Koga must acknowledge Iga’s autonomy. After the clan members opposed the deal, Ittoki startled them by saying he would strike out their names to expel them from the village.

At the NSC headquarters, Shione was baffled after Jiraibou announced the agreement Iga would have with Koga. The latter continued to elaborate on the non-aggressive deal, explaining that Iga has refused to press charges, and Koga has to pay the damages.

Refusing to accept the peace treaty, Kidou asked his accomplices to postpone their reply to the NSC and prepare for a second assault on the Iga clan.

Shion met Ittoki and apologized for the letdown on her part as an NSC agent. The latter wanted to know if there could be a possibility for an arranged meeting between the Iga and the Koga clan. Shione stated that Koga has refused to discuss anything with the NSC.

Kirei reveals her truth to Ryoko

Kirei met Ryoko in the basement of Saiga’s workshop and told her that Koga had assassinated her father. The former admitted that she worked for the Koga and was responsible for everything Ittoki and the Iga village had to face.

Ryoko eventually forgave Kirei by saying the moments she spent with her were real.

Later, Kirei met Tokisada and apologized to him for betraying the Iga clan. The latter surprised the former by saying he already knew she was passing crucial intel on to the enemies. However, as Ryoko ended up helping defend the Iga village by blowing up the Asura charging station, Tokisada told her they were even.

Suzaku called Kidou and told him about the video his father had been hiding all this time. The former asserted that he wanted to hand over the video to show his fidelity to the Koga village. Kidou agreed to believe in Suzaku’s commitment, telling him he would send his men to retrieve the video and asking him to join the second assault team later.

Iga wants to overthrow the new chief

The Iga clan members rejected Ittoki’s peace treaty conclusion with the Koga village because they were surrendering to Koga’s tyranny by agreeing to the deal. Ittoki was asked to renounce his authority as the Iga chief, but he refused. As per Suzaku’s intuition, Kidou double-crossed him by sending assassins home. Suzaku eventually killed every last of them and handed the video to Tokisada.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of Tokisada’s absence, the Iga village initiated their plan to overthrow Ittoki. However, the coup turned out to be a ploy by Kozo, Ittoki, and Tokisada to lure out the real traitors of the Iga clan, who turned out to be Reiha.

Reiha claimed she followed Kidou’s order in exchange for saving her comatose husband. She further stated that she wasn’t ashamed of betraying her own brethren.

Reiha eventually poisoned herself.

Kozo discovered the notes Ittoki left behind. He explained that he had taken the secret Ninja core and had left with Tokisada and Kousetsu to confront Kidou alone in order to avoid bloodshed. Further, in the notes, Ittoki stated that he had learned Kidou Minobe’s true objective was to exterminate all ninjas.

Final thoughts on Shinobi no Ittoki episode 11

Ittoki Sakuraba, the titular protagonist of Shinobi no Ittoki, has shown impressive character development in a short period of time. Despite possessing the skills of an amateur shinobi, Ittoki managed to lure out Reiha, one of the finest and most experienced ninjas in the Iga village. Being an adherent to his pacifistic ideals, Ittoki avoided revenge, showing his commendable maturity.

Finally, acknowledging how depraved Kidou Minobe is, Suzaku chooses to walk on his own path. He further helped the Iga clan in a way by handing over crucial evidence on Kishinamaru to Tokisada that would eventually shake the Koga clan to its foundations.

With Shinobi no Ittoki just one episode away from concluding season 1, fans have immense expectations from the finale.

