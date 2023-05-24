Skip And Loafer Episode 9: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Skip and Loafer episode 9 will be released on May 30, 2023, at 11 pm JST. As the summer vacations came, Mitsumi Iwakura and Sosuke Shima were seen going to the zoo as they had planned to do in the previous episode. However, as they made their way to the zoo, Nao and Mika Egashira spied on them as well.

Shima then noticed that Mitsumi was exhausted due to the extreme heat of the day and decided to call it a day.

As Shima and Mitsumi prepared to call it a day, Nao took Mika to give her a treat. Moreover, the episode showed Mitsumi, Yuzuki, Makoto, and Mika preparing for the pajama party at Nao's apartment, and towards the end, Ririka was shown with Shima disclosing a significant secret between them. With that, the episode concluded, and many viewers are now looking forward to the release of Skip and Loafer episode 9.

It will be intriguing to see what Skip and Loafer episode 9 has in store for the audience.

In Skip and Loafer episode 9, Mitsumi will travel back to her hometown

Release date and time

Skip and Loafer, like the other anime shows, airs every week. The eighth episode, titled Heat and Complications, aired on May 23, 2023.

Skip and Loafer episode 9 is scheduled to air on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 11 pm JST.

Skip and Loafer episode 9 will air on the following Japanese channels: Hokuriku Asahi Broadcasting, BS Asahi, Tokyo MX, AT-X, and Kansai Telecasting Company. Additionally, Skip and Loafer episode 9 will be accessible on Crunchyroll for viewers outside of Southeast Asia.

Although the first three episodes of Skip and Loafer are free, viewers must sign up for one of Crunchyroll's paid services in order to watch Skip and Loafer episode 9. For an uninterrupted streaming experience, viewers can upgrade to Crunchyroll's Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month) plans, two of the company's most popular premium subscriptions.

The following are the release dates for Skip and Loafer episode 9, based on time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7 am, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10 am, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3 pm, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 pm, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 pm, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 pm, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11:30 pm, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

A brief recap of Skip and Loafer episode 8

Skip And Loafer episode 9 Release Date (Image via P. A. Works)

Skip and Loafer episode 8 began with Nao, who was working and was asked by Mitsumi for some fashion advice. However, as soon as Mitsumi informed Nao that she was going to the zoo with Shima, Nao became concerned for Mitsumi. Next, Mika was shown who was looking for Ririka and reading that she was suspected of drinking in sixth grade and was also thinking about Shima and how he is a clout chaser.

The action then switched to the following day, when Mitsumi and Shima were seen visiting the zoo. However, Mika and Nao were seen following them and keeping an eye on them. The episode then returned to Mitsumi and Shima, who were enjoying themselves at the zoo. After spending a lot of time wandering around the zoo, Mitsumi, Shima, Nao, and Mika all made their way over to the food court.

At the food court, while Nao surmised that Mika liked Shima, Mika comforted Nao by saying that Shima is not the kind of person who would break Mitsumi's heart. Following that, Mitsumi and Shima boarded a mini train, with Nao and Mika sitting in the back. There, Shima noticed Mitsumi was exhausted from the heat and decided to call it a day, which Mitsumi agreed to after they visited the gift shop.

Skip And Loafer episode 9 Release Date (Image via P. A. Works)

As Shima and Mitsumi decided to call it a day, Mika realised that it was her, not Shima, who was a clout chaser. Next, after everyone had exited the train, Mitsumi and Shima were spotted in the gifts shop, and Nao invited Mika to her treat. Shima and Mitsumi then purchased gifts for every member of their family while Nao and Mika dined in the restaurant.

The action then moved to Nao's flat, where Mitsumi had invited Yuzuki, Mika, and Makoto to a pajama party. Before Yuzuki opened up about herself and how happy she was to be friends with them, they first studied and then had fashion conservation. Mika, on the other hand, left early with an excuse, but Nao advised her on her way out, and she returned.

Skip And Loafer episode 9 Release Date (Image via P. A. Works)

Shima and Tsukasa Mukai, on the other hand, were shown attending the summer cram school. However, as the school day came to an end in the evening, Shima received a message from Ririka and went to where she was. After both of them met, they started walking. Shima, on the one hand, quickly claimed that she had been acting strangely lately.

In response, Ririka asserted that he is the one who has changed and disclosed the controversy from about four years ago when she was allegedly drinking, as she only went out with Shima, and as a result, her life came under scrutiny. Ririka then asserted that he had no right to enjoy his high school years. The scene then shifted, and by the end, Mitsumi and others were seen enjoying their night, while Shima was seen lying in his bed.

What to expect from Skip and Loafer episode 9?

Mitsumi will pay a visit to her family in Skip and Loafer episode 9. She will then distribute all of the gifts she had brought for her family. Furthermore, Fumi will appear in the next episode, and Mitsumi will meet her as well as her other school friends.

Mitsumi will then return to Tokyo after the summer break to resume her regular school schedule. She would bring something special from her home town to give to everyone including Shima.

Additionally, Skip and Loafer episode 9 will feature a fascinating look at how the student council will plan to manage the upcoming school festival.

