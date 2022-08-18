10 anime characters with the most nonsensical costumes

For decades, anime characters have been presented to fans with some of the most nonsensical costumes ever created by mangakas. To make their characters unique and have them stand out above the rest, animators sometimes use ridiculous costumes that would be impossible to use in real life.

These costumes can go from a heavy suit of armor with so many spikes that make fans wonder how the anime character can even put it on to physics-defying ropes that serve no purpose. Still, these nonsensical costumes accomplish their missions, as it is unlikely fans will ever forget them once they see them. In this list, we will talk about ten such costumes, as well as what makes them so weird.

Erza Scarlet and 9 other anime characters whose outfits can only be described as nonsensical costumes

1) Orochimaru

Do you ever wonder where Orochimaru gets all that thick purple rope from? Does he buy it in bulk? Does he have a wholesalers license?

Shinobis from Naruto are aware that useless accessories are to be avoided at all costs, as they can hinder your abilities in battle. For the most part, Orochimaru and his minions follow this precept, using simple and comfortable long-sleeve suits that keep them covered while also giving them mobility.

Sadly, the snake Sanin also forces his followers to use a gigantic purple rope on their backs. Fans do not know the material of the questionable rope, but what they know is that it simply should not stay floating like that.

Gravity should cause it to collapse at any moment in battle, primarily because of how absurdly big it is. Add this to the level of hindrance it can cause in combat, and you have one of the most nonsensical costumes in Naruto.

2) Yomotsu and his group

Yomotsu and his followers wearing their nonsensical cotumes (Image via Studio Asread)

Yomotsu is a blind man who was selected as one of the participants in Mirai Nikki’s killing games. He is obsessed with his own idea of justice, going as far as to dress as a superhero to upkeep these ideals. The outfit he wears while pretending to be a hero is the most nonsensical costume the series had to offer.

The major issue with his attire lies in the giant ball-like helmet that he uses, which is at least twice the size of his head. Since he is blind, the mask has no visible orifices from which a person can look out, making it weirder for his followers to use the same mask as him.

3) The Supreme King

Yuzu Hiragi / Blue Maiden @Melodius_Girl

Another one of those characters that I like just because. Maybe the design? The concept? Regardless he’s very cool, very very nice 20. Supreme King Jaden - YuGiOh! GXAnother one of those characters that I like just because. Maybe the design? The concept? Regardless he’s very cool, very very nice 20. Supreme King Jaden - YuGiOh! GXAnother one of those characters that I like just because. Maybe the design? The concept? Regardless he’s very cool, very very nice 👍 https://t.co/y1UpwghFV6

Yu-Gi-Oh! is a show that is known for having many nonsensical costumes and hairstyles. The series has always tried to give its anime characters a unique style that no one else could imitate. This also applies to villains such as the Supreme King. After being consumed by his negative feelings, Jaden Yuki embraced the evil inside of him and became the wielder of The Gentle Darkness.

His attire changed from a simple red jacket, t-shirt, pants, and boots to an entire armor made out of heavy metal. Not only would it be impossible for someone like Jaden to carry around something that heavy, but the armor also has spikes all around. It is a mystery how he is able to move at all without hurting anyone or bumping into anything.

4) Erza Scarlet

Erza is one of the strongest anime characters to move in this (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Similar to the Supreme King’s case, Erza is known for her iconic armor, made of one of the strongest alloys that the world of Fairy Tail has to offer. Besides that particular armor, Erza has a plethora of others, each designed with a specific situation in mind.

While these armors are extremely useful in combat, they are still made of pure and thick metal. Realistically, Erza should not be able to move at all because of the weight of the armor. This issue becomes even worse with other suits of armor that have more metal. Her armor may not be as eccentric as other nonsensical costumes on the list, but it still lacks realism.

5) Ryuko Matoi

Ryuko using her power suit (Image via Studio TRIGGER)

For many anime fans, Kill la Kill is one of the shows with the most illogical costumes of all time. Most of the anime characters in this show have a unique fashion sense that is as flashy as it is impractical. Ryuko, the protagonist of the show, is the perfect example of this case.

When transformed into her battle suit, Ryuko is wearing the equivalent of a stylish swimsuit that is being held by three slim straps that can snap at any moment. Besides this, she is also wearing high heeled boots, which are the worst footwear for the kind of battles she gets involved with.

6) Minoru Mineta

I always thought Mineta was wearing a diaper in his hero costume but I just realized it's actually a grape bowl...

In My Hero Academia, every Hero has their own style and aesthetics which becomes a hallmark of their identity. This can both be a blessing and a curse, depending on who you might ask. Still, the anime character with the most nonsensical costume in the series has to be Mineta, who looks weird even for the show he is in.

Mineta’s costume consists of a full-body purple suit, a matching mask, a yellow scarf, gloves, and boots. Oh, and a massive diaper that covers almost all of his lower body. No one in the series seems to realize how strange Mineta looks in this outfit, a phenomenon that is mind-boggling to fans.

7) Charlotte Chuhihourne

Charlotte as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Speaking of stylish, skimpy clothing, Charlotte’s outfit in Bleach is undoubtedly among the most nonsensical costumes in all of anime. His battle armor consists of a small crop top with two large shoulder pads that look extremely uncomfortable and the smallest shorts you will ever see, which also have spikes coming from the sides.

However, this anime character was not happy with how flashy his outfit already was, so he decided to add a small cape to both the clothing items. To finish his look, he placed a strange looking crown on his head, as well as disks on both hands and feet.

8) Pannacotta Fugo

Pannacotta used to wear normal clothes before he started wearing his nonsensical costume (Image via David Production)

The anime characters in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure all have a particular fashion style that definitely makes them hard to forget. The show is known for its over-the-top designs, which consist of the oddest but appealing outfits in anime.

As a member of the show’s cast, Fugo cannot be left without one of these nonsensical costumes of his own. His attire consists of a red top and matching pants riddled with holes. His outfit looks like it is made out of red-dyed Swiss cheese, a ridiculous set of clothing even by JoJo’s standards.

9) Fish Eye

gonna watch sailor moon just for fish eye WOW

For decades, the stylish outfits shown on Sailor Moon have inspired the fashion choices of fans all around the world. Yet not every anime character designed for the show is as beautifully crafted as the Sailor Scouts.’ A prime example of this is Fish Eye, a member of the Amazon Trio that was sent to kill Usagi and her friends.

Fish Eye’s nonsensical costume consists of a light blue bodysuit made out of what appears to be bubble wrapping. Besides the extremely bumpy suit, he is also seen wearing a pair of high heels, even though one of his signature moves revolves around him standing on top of two rubber balls. To top it all off, the suit has a tacky print of a fish’s skeleton on the front.

10) Village Chief

stoppp why is this just the chief village of arakawa under the bridge.....

Sometimes, the nonsensical costumes used by certain anime characters have a meaning behind them. This is the case for the Village Chief of Arakawa Under the Bridge, who dresses like a giant Kappa most of the time.

His Kappa costume included a green turtle suit with a big shell on the back, and a full head green mask with black hair on top. The reason he dresses so strangely is because he has been an outcast for most of his life, so he believes he is rejected by society for being a Kappa.

Final thoughts

Mineta realizing he appears on the list (Image via Studio Bones)

Many of our favorite anime characters in existence have unique styles that fans can easily associate with them. Due to the constant need to exhibit creativity, creators have to come up with new outfits, to the point where some of the said characters end up with outfits that can be considered nonsensical costumes, as explained in the entries above.

Despite this, having one of those ridiculous costumes is not always a bad thing, as they can sometimes become extremely beloved by fans. Creators have to accept the risk that not all the attire they create for their anime characters will be well received by fans, but it is thanks to this that we have so many unique and interesting clothing designs.

