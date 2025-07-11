Solo Camping for Two episode 1: Gen’s solitude interrupted as Shizuku insists on ‘solo camping for two’

Solo Camping for Two episode 1 was expected to feature the stage of the upcoming adventure of the two protagonists of the story. Premiered officially on Thursday, July 11, 2025, in Japan, the episode was indeed about the same.

The episode gently introduces Gen’s great love of camping alone at Iwatani Bay, both by describing his thorough routine for camping and by teasing out the great experience his solitude provides him. The episode quickly shifts when Shizuku unexpectedly appears, unprepared and lost— without even proper camping gear— and is forced to share Gen's precious solitude.

Solo Camping for Two episode 1 shows Shizuku's unplanned encounter disrupting Gen’s solitude

Solo Camping for Two episode 1 introduces Gen Konokura (Image via SynergySP)

Solo Camping for Two episode 1, titled Pondering While Solo Camping, begins by introducing the protagonist, Gen Konokura, a 34-year-old male who gets comfort and peace in solo camping. He terms his solo camping a form of escape from the noise and tension of everyday life.

After traveling for hours in trains and then going by bus far into the mountains, Gen reaches his destination. This time, it is the peaceful Iwatani Bay. He enjoys doing everything on his own, including pitching his tent. He believes that being alone is not loneliness but a luxury.

After settling, Gen chooses a location close to the riverbank. He gets dry twigs lying on the ground near the trees and sets up a mini campfire. He pauses for a moment to reflect on the wind direction so that the fire will burn properly.

Gen also mentions in a soft tone that he had acquired his fire starter just last week and is a little hesitant about applying it for the first time. He manages to light a warm fire and sits in front of it, thoroughly satisfied with the simplicity of his lone venture.

Gen sets the campfire in the Solo Camping for Two episode 1 (Image via SynergySP)

As night falls in the Solo Camping for Two episode 1, Gen enjoys the independence that solo camping allows. He looks at the stars in the clear night sky and takes a quiet walk under their soft glow. However, when he gets back, he finds out there is an uninvited guest.

A young lady is sitting beside his camp. She introduces herself as Shizuku Kusano. She tells him that she got lost on her way to her booked campsite. Gen, who is a lover of solitude and does not want to hear about her misfortune, tells her to find an area away from his camp.

Shizuku attempts to clarify that she had intended to hire a tent on the grounds, but cannot because it is too dark now, and the manager's office has closed. When Gen tells her to just return home, she responds that there are no more buses running at this late time, so she cannot leave.

Shizuku Kusano crosses with Gen in Solo Camping for Two episode 1 (Image via SynergySP)

Reluctantly, Gen gets up to go check on the manager's office himself, but finds that it is locked. Upon his return, he is taken aback to find Shizuku preparing dinner for both of them.

Gen attempts to reject her invitation, claiming that he never invited her to stay, but at the sight of the meal, an old desire he has always had reappears: trying to cook such food over a campfire, something he never got to attempt because he was usually alone.

He tries to push her away, but Shizuku places a bite of food inside it while she was talking. She surprises him with the taste of it. Hizuku says that she is well aware that she is causing him trouble, and that this is all her fault. But she does not want to go home without doing camping stuff after coming all the way there.

Shizuku prepares food for Gen in Solo Camping for Two episode 1 (Image via SynergySP)

Later, they sit by the fire, and Shizuku shares with him why she attempted solo camping. She mentions that she was having a hard time looking for friends to join her camping, so she opted to try camping alone.

Gen patiently informs her that solo camping needs preparation, experience, and self-reliance— stuff she lacks. He informs her that it would be better for her to return home and do so when she's ready.

But as they both look at the clear, starry night sky, Shizuku tells him she does not want him to have such a lovely evening by himself. She asks him to show her how to camp, but Gen declines, stating that he camped alone.

Undeterred, Shizuku courageously declares that this must be 'solo camping for two.' Gen declines it. He says that it is ridiculous. However, Shizuku insists she won't go until he accepts her offer.

Shizuku as seen in Solo Camping for Two episode 1 (Image via SynergySP)

As the evening becomes chillier, Gen allows Shizuku to sleep within the tent while he remains outside. When the fire is extinguished, the temperature cools down, and Gen sits shaking all night. In the morning, Shizuku awakens to see Gen sitting outside, cold and exhausted.

Feeling thankful, she makes a hot breakfast— clam tomato risotto made from items in a convenience store. While Gen thinks it is delicious, he attempts not to reveal it.

Shizuku confesses to packing a lot of food but forgetting to pack other vital camping supplies. She giggles at the joy she finds in cooking, even if it makes her inadequately prepared for everything else.

She glances around at the tranquil surroundings and thanks Gen for allowing her to witness such still beauty, even if he wasn't exactly thinking about it.

Solo Camping for Two episode 1 closing scene shows that Gen and Shizuku's solo camping finally starts together

Shizuku as seen in Solo Camping for Two episode 1 (Image via SynergySP)

By Solo Camping for Two episode 1's end, when the sun was finally out, Gen reminded Shizuku that she could now go to her home. But she surprises him by claiming she will use the same bus home as him and that they must at least once try 'solo camping for two.'

Though Gen protests, Shizuku's insistence eventually breaks him down. This is the start of their strange journey together, making his solo travels something warmly surprising and shared.

