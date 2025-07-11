Solo Camping for Two episode 2: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Solo Camping for Two episode 2 will be released on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 12:30 am, according to the local time in Japan. The episode will stream on Tokyo MX and its sister channels, while the global audience can watch it on Crunchyroll.

Ad

The last episode introduced the primary characters in the story. Gen Konokura, a 34-year-old man who enjoys solo-camping to take a break from the pressures of urban life. Shizuku, a young woman who is on her first solo camping experience, happens to meet Gen.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from the Solo Camping for Two anime.

Solo Camping for Two episode 2 exact release date and time

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As confirmed by the official site and social media handles of the anime, the upcoming Solo Camping for Two episode 2 will be released on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 12:30 am. However, considering the time difference, the episode will be out on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in most countries.

Here is the detailed release date and time of the Solo Camping for Two episode 2 for different time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time July 17, 2025 9:30 am Central Standard Time July 17, 2025 11:30 am Eastern Standard Time July 17, 2025 12:30 pm Brazil Standard Time July 17, 2025 1:30 pm British Summer Time July 17, 2025 1:30 pm Central European Time July 17, 2025 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time July 17, 2025 10 pm Philippine Standard Time July 18, 2025 12:30 am Australian Central Standard Time July 18, 2025 2 am

Ad

Solo Camping for Two episode 2 countdown

Ad

Where to watch Solo Camping for Two episode 2?

Gen as seen in anime (Image via SynergySP)

The upcoming Solo Camping for Two episode 2 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX at the mentioned time. Later, it will also be released on its sister channels, including Nagasaki Cultural Broadcasting, Yomiuri TV, and many more.

Ad

For the global audience, Solo Camping for Two episode 2 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll. The streaming platform will release the episode worldwide, including India, North America, South America, Africa, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and more.

Solo Camping for Two episode 1 recap

Shizuku is expected to have a new adventure in Solo Camping for Two episode 2 (Image via SynergySP)

The first episode of Solo Camping for Two brings us the character of Gen Konokura, a 34-year-old male who discovers serenity and peace in solo camping. For Gen, solo camping is not a reflection of loneliness but a life of luxury from the endless noise and stress of daily living. He spends hours on the train and another hour on the bus to arrive at the destination this time: the peaceful Iwatani Bay hidden deep inside the mountains.

Ad

Upon his arrival, Gen quickly establishes his camp, enjoying the independence of doing everything on his own, from selecting a flawless riverbank site to setting up his tent and collecting dry sticks for a campfire.

He takes great care in determining the direction of the wind before igniting his tiny campfire, showing his great thoughtfulness and expertise. Even being an experienced camper, Gen pauses momentarily when he first tries using his new fire starter but is able to eventually achieve a warm, satisfying flame. Alone by the campfire, he enjoys the comfort and ease of solitude.

Ad

Gen and Shizuku as seen in anime (Image via SynergySP)

After a short walk in nature, when Gen returns to his camp, he is surprised to see a young woman sitting beside his tent. She introduces herself as Shizuku Kusano. She mentions that she had also booked the same spot for solo camping. However, since she is new to the adventure, she lost her way.

Ad

Gen, who is there to escape from people to enjoy nature, advises her to look for another place to stay. But Shizuku clarifies that it is too late now. She also mentions that the manager's office is already closed down, and no buses are running anymore.

When he comes back, he finds Shizuku preparing dinner. While Gen at first resists her presence and asserts he never invited her to stay, seeing and smelling the food stirs an old repressed interest in shared camp cooking. Even though Gen tells her that he doesn't want to eat, Shizuku happily offers him a try. Surprisingly, Gen likes the dish a lot, which makes his heart melt.

Ad

Solo Camping for Two episode 2 is expected to feature more of Gen and Shizuku's adventure together (Image via SynergySP)

Later in the episode, Shizuku reveals why she wanted to attempt solo camping. She confesses that she always wanted to give camping a try but failed to gather like-minded friends, so she opted for solo camping.

Ad

Gen treats her kindly by informing her that solo camping takes preparation and preparedness—qualities she appears not to possess. However, Shizuku proclaims that since she is naive about solo camping, he can teach her. She then proposes the idea of solo camping for two. Gen refuses the idea and calls it ridiculous.

As night becomes chillier, Gen allows Shizuku to sleep in the tent while he stays outside near the extinguished fire, shivering all night. Shizuku discovers him cold and fatigued in the morning. Grateful, she prepares him a warm clam tomato risotto with convenience store food, which Gen secretly consumes despite pretending otherwise.

Ad

Shizuku as seen in anime (Image via SynergySP)

Shizuku jokingly confesses that she packed a lot of food but no proper camping equipment, laughing at her lack of experience. She thanks Gen for allowing her to feel the peaceful scenery surrounding them.

Ad

When the sun comes up, Gen informs her that she can finally return home. But Shizuku surprises him by demanding they share the same bus and that they should once attempt camping together. Despite Gen's objections, persistence eventually gets the better of him.

What to expect in Solo Camping for Two episode 2? (speculative)

Gen and Shizuku as seen in anime (Image via SynergySP)

Since the last episode was mainly about the introduction of the main characters and how they meet, the upcoming Solo Camping for Two episode 2 will start the first adventure of Gen and Shizuku together as solo campers.

Ad

The episode is expected to be packed with comedy, drama, and a lot of solo camping tips from Gen and delicious foods from Shizuku.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More