Solo Leveling failed to become the highest-rated Winter 2024 anime

Winter 2024 anime was a treat for fans who watched any anime series from this season, and most expected Solo Leveling to stand atop as the highest-rated Winter 2024 anime. But the fans would be surprised to know that a romcom anime surpassed this action series.

The second season of the romcom series The Dangers of My Heart was crowned the highest-rated Winter 2024 anime on MyAnimeList, beating big names like Delicious in Dungeon and any others that come to mind.

The reason behind this could be simple: the romcom anime enjoyed a fandom that liked the series without much expectation. Unlike the action series, which had to meet the expectations of fans with over-the-top animations and script management.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the last episodes of Solo Leveling and the Dangers of My Heart. The article also has the author's opinion.

The Dangers of My Heart surpassed Solo Leveling as the highest-rated Winter 2024 anime

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling was the most anticipated anime series of Winter 2024. It was animated by A-1 Pictures and was the adaptation of the famous manhwa series of the same name, written by Chugong and illustrated by Sungrak Jung.

The series followed a nice flow throughout its airing, with some fans criticizing its character designs. The series managed to please fans with its aesthetic animation in every episode, but the climax of the anime could be the reason why it couldn't become the highest-rated.

This flaw could be the execution of Sung Jinwoo's most anticipated moment, which was him speaking 'Arise.' This was translated into Japanese, which could have made it sound underwhelming. Due to this and some other minute reasons, the anime series could have been surpassed by two anime series in ratings, one of them being The Dangers of My Heart season 2.

Ichikawa (left) and Yamada (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Danger of My Heart season 2 was a sequel and was animated by Shin-Ei Animation. It was the adaptation of a manga series written and illustrated by Sakurai Norio.

The series started with a blast, featuring an opening song with over-the-top animation. This sequel was also of key importance in the series because, in The Dangers of My Heart season 2, Ichikawa proposed to Yamada, who accepted happily, and they started dating.

The Dangers of My Heart season 2 was not the most anticipated Winter 2024 anime series and had a slow start, but it soared through and was crowned the highest-rated anime of this season, surpassing big guns.

Moreover, the action series didn't manage to grab the second spot in ratings, as Kingdom season 5 grabbed this spot. The top 10 highest-rated Winter 2024 anime on MyAnimeList are as follows:

The Dangers of My Heart Kingdom Season 5 Solo Leveling A Sign of Affection Ninja Kamui (Still Ongoing) Delicious in Dungeon (Still Ongoing) Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Mashle Season 2 Tsukimichi Season 2 (Still Ongoing) Urusai Yatsura (Remake) Season 2 (Still Ongoing)

Final thoughts

Mash (left), Itsuomi & Yuki (middle), and Makoto (right) as seen in their anime (Image via A-1 Pictures, Ajia-do, & J.C. Staff)

The ratings of an anime series don't affect the overall enjoyment of a series, as there are series fans enjoy that are not included in the top-rated Winter 2024 anime. But The Dangers of My Heart did deserve some recognition this season because it was doubted by fans at the start of the Winter season.

Moreover, it was good to see that fans appreciated new anime series like A Sign of Affection and some anticipated sequels like Tsukimichi season 2 and Mashle season 2, as they were all included in the highest-rated anime series of the Winter 2024 anime on MyAnimeList.

Related Articles:

10 Winter 2024 series that can't be missed

5 Winter 2024 series that already confirmed sequels

Crunchyroll India announces 14 Winter 2024 series with 6 Hindi dubs

Oshi no Ko live-action series announces Winter 2024 premiere