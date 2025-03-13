Solo Leveling's Jinwoo has already become the new Gojo figure in anime industry

The release of Solo Leveling season 2 took the world by storm, thanks to the tremendous work done by Studio A-1 Pictures. A focus on building the story alongside Jinwoo's development coupled with a direct hand from Chugong is elevating the series a step beyond the source material. As such, Sung Jinwoo has become a hugely popular figure in his journey to level up.

This extends to him now being called the "new Gojo" of the anime industry. As nearly known by now, with the advent of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Goho Satoru's popularity shattered the roof. His overwhelming powers, attractive personality, and unique character design drew fans in like a moth to a flame. With Jujutsu Kaisen ending in 2024, the people look to have found their new Gojo - Jinwoo.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers for the Solo Leveling anime.

The anime industry seems to have found their "new Gojo" in Solo Leveling's Jinwoo

The second season of Solo Leveling witnessed the former E-Ranker tread further in his journey to grow stronger, achieving a vital goal along the way. Initially, the anime focused on him understanding the abilities bestowed upon him by the System and how it worked. With that out of the way, he relentlessly raided Dungeons to defeat and added powerful enemies to his Shadow Army.

Speaking of Shadow Army, that aspect of Jinwoo's arsenal gained a massive upgrade this season with the additions of Tank, Tusk, Ice Bears, and High Orcs. Not to mention, the existing Igris is no slouch either. Apart from this, Jinwoo beat Baran (not knowing who he was) and finally crafted the Elixir of Life, which he used to awaken his mother from her slumber.

With 10 episodes out now, the season looks set to conclude whilst on the cusp of its longest and most intense arc, the Jeju Island Arc. This was an arc that fans desperately wanted to see, given the kind of developments it will witness that ultimately affect the main story. But, to keep anticipation and expectations high, the anime will only tease it as season 2 concludes.

Sung Jinwoo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Now arriving at the topic at hand, Solo Leveling's Sung Jinwoo is being labeled the "new Gojo" of the anime industry thanks to his overwhelming strength, charisma, and impact on fans. As mentioned, it is very par with the effect Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen had. In their respective series, both characters dominate and stand at the top of their food chains, displaying almost god-like abilities that set them apart from the rest.

Though initially the weakest, Jinwoo's single-minded focus and unrelenting drive help him become an unstoppable force. He gets chosen to fill in the shoes of the new Shadow Monarch, much like Gojo standing as the "Strongest Sorcerer of the Modern Day", the pinnacle of strength in Jujutsu Kaisen universe. Moreover, through battles, they share with audiences a sense of spectacle - when they are involved, fights become exhilarating as they effortlessly overpower their foes.

Thirdly, their personalities seem to align as well - Gojo is eccentric and playful while Jinwoo puts on a more stoic and confident demeanor. But the common factor is they exude an aura of invincibility that bewitches viewers. Their fight sequences showcasing dominance coupled with breathtaking animation quality make them standout figures in modern anime. Not to mention, like Jujutsu Kaisen's rise to fame, Solo Leveling is a greatly-awaited anime adapted.

At this point, Gojo Satoru has evolved into a cultural icon, and judging by the new Shadow Monarch's popularity, he is on a similar trajectory. As the second season nears its conclusion, Jinwoo's admiration is as high as ever, further pushing his agenda of being the "new Gojo" and the latest face of Power.

Final Thoughts

Gojo Satoru (Image via MAPPA)

To conclude, Sung Jinwoo's rise to prominence has drawn inevitable comparisons to Gojo Satoru, prompting him to call the anime industry's "new Gojo". His overwhelming powers, commanding presence, and captivating battles parallel the qualities that made Gojo a global icon. Although different personality-wise, both characters have a dominant aura that wows audiences and keeps them on the edge of their seats for their next move.

As Solo Leveling season 2's popularity grows, Jinwoo’s impact on the anime landscape is undeniable. Much like how Jujutsu Kaisen made massive waves in the industry, Chugong's series is doing the same, with Jinwoo leading the way. As the series progresses, the new Shadow Monarch shows his worth as a successor to Gojo’s legacy and a defining figure of modern anime in his own right.

