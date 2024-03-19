Why Sung Jinwoo is the Satoru Gojo of Solo Leveling, explained

Solo Leveling was the first major anime series to be a hit in 2024 and has led to a lot of discussions about the story, the characters, the world-building, and even the differences between the manhwa and the adaptation by A-1 Pictures. However, one of the most interesting comparisons made lately was between the series' protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, and one of the main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen, Satoru Gojo.

There is no denying that Gojo is one of the most popular characters in anime and manga in recent years and the high-quality adaptation by MAPPA has been very helpful in that regard. There are also a lot of reasons why Gojo is fairly similar to Jinwoo to a degree, even though it could be argued that they come from very different backgrounds.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining why Solo Leveling's Sung Jinwoo is similar to Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo

Part of the reason why Satoru Gojo and Sung Jinwoo are similar is because they eventually reach the upper echelons of the power scales of their respective series. They are anomalies in their worlds and somewhat break the nature of the system they are in, which is something that is explored throughout the vast majority of their stories and adds another dynamic to those plots.

Gojo was a rarity in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, which broke the balance in the society of sorcerers, with the rise of much stronger Curses. It also led to some of the most prominent clans coming up with tactics to gain relevance once again, which is explored a little in some plot points. In fact, the Shibuya Incident arc, the most celebrated storyline in the series, is centered around the idea of Gojo being sealed away and removed from the story for a long time.

Sung Jinwoo wasn't born strong like Gojo but still managed to rise to the top of the power scale in the series because of the ability of the System. This is extremely important because no one else in the story could gain experience to grow and improve, thus making Jinwoo a rarity in his series and shaping the way a lot of events took place.

Sung Jinwoo throughout the series

Anime adaptation of Sung Jinwoo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Sung Jinwoo's journey throughout the Solo Leveling series is not only the deciding factor in the war between the Rulers and the Monarchs—the story's biggest conflict as the plot progresses—but also what he represents in the manhwa. This is shown through how Hunters have a defined role and can't get any better through training, which leads to very specific plot points.

However, Jinwoo becomes a major exception to the rule as he is engrained in the System and goes on to become one of the few characters who can grow and improve through certain training routines. This is the biggest plot point in the series as it changes everything in the world surrounding the protagonist and how that makes a major difference.

Final thoughts

Solo Leveling's Sung Jinwoo and Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo are similar characters because they both reach the pinnacle of strength in their respective series. While they have different origins, they both become major changes in the world around them and exceptions to the rules established in their series.

