Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11: Anime vs. Manhwa Comparison

With the release of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11, the anime finally saw the Ant King confront the S-Rank Hunters from Korea and Japan. While A-1 Pictures adapted the manhwa chapters 96-100, the animation studio made some alterations to keep the proceedings much clearer.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 saw the Korean S-Rank Hunters defeat the Ant Queen and her Royal Guards. Right as everyone started celebrating, a new threat approached the Hunters, the Ant King. The Ant King killed Min Byung-Gyu and injured the other Hunters, following which, he went after Goto Ryuji.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11: Every change made by A-1 Pictures for the anime

Min Byung-Gyu giving his allies a buff scene is postponed in the anime

Korean S-Rank Hunters as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As seen in the anime, as an S-Rank Healer, Min Byung-Gyu was capable of giving his allies significant healing and buffs during a battle. However, the one scene that properly depicted this in the anime was altered.

As seen in the anime, Min Byung-Gyu gives his allies a boost during their fight against the Ant Queen and the Royal Guards. While this scene looked good, it was different from the source material.

In the manhwa, Min Byung-Gyu gives his allies buffs before they even confront the Ant Queen. This effectively depicted that the regular Ants in the manhwa were stronger than their depiction in the anime.

A-1 Pictures added an original scene for the Bravo Team

Kanae Tawata and Atsushi Kumamoto‎‎ as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Right after the Ant King confronted Japanese S-Rank Hunters Ippei Izawa and Kei, the anime showed fans an original scene of Japan's Bravo Team, i.e., Kanae Tawata and Atsushi Kumamoto‎‎.

The two Japanese S-Rank Hunters were worried that the Charlie Team wasn't responding to anyone on the radio. While Atsushi Kumamoto wanted to check on them, Kanae Tawata asked him to stay put as they had a task at hand.

With hundreds of ants charging at them, Tawata asked Kumamoto to take his mission seriously. The anime later revealed that they defeated the hoards of ants that attacked them in the city.

All references to National Hunters were omitted from the anime

Chairman Matsumoto as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As manhwa readers would know, just as Goto Ryuji was checking up on his team, the manhwa showed fans a conversation between a captain and his junior near the coast of China. As per the Captain, Japan had sent their S-Rank Hunters to assist Korea in making Goto Ryuji a Nationa Level Hunter. However, he believed something else was in play as well. That said, the captain doubted whether Goto Ryuji's powers would be sufficient, believing Liu Zhigang was far more powerful.

These scenes were never shown in the anime. Even Japanese Hunter Association Chairman Matsumoto's dialogues were altered as the anime removed all references to National Level Hunter from his exchange with Goto Ryuji.

