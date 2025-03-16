Who is the Goth girl in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11? Everything to know about Tawata Kanae

Solo Leveling season 2 finally delved into the series' most-awaited arc, the Jeju Island Arc. Hopes have been high for this segment of the story ever since the web novel was announced to receive an anime adaptation. To say the least, animating studio A-1 Pictures has done a stellar job of breathing life into Chugoing's story to bring it to fans all across the globe.

With the raid on Jeju Island officially commencing, viewers got a glimpse of the preparations that were now mobilized for the mission. Among the S-Ranks and other Hunters who were lending a hand, one particular Hunter drew fans' attention for her design - Tawata Kanae. Sporting a goth-like appearance, this S-Ranker played an important role during the Jeju Island Arc.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for the Solo Leveling anime.

Solo Leveling: The identity of Tawate Kanae, explained

To begin with, Solo Leveling's Tawata Kanae was a Japanese S-Rank Hunter and a member of the Draw Sword Guild. She debuted in the web novel in chapter 90 and in the anime in season 2 episode 11. Her first appearance came at the beginning of the ongoing Jeju Island Arc, where she met up with the members of the Jeju Island Raid Party within the Korean Hunters' Gym.

Her screentime was quite brief, first featuring a short sparring bout against Cha Hae-In before later appearing on Jeju Island alongside Atsushi Kumamoto. The pair were Goto Ryuji's Squad Bravo, tasked with eradicating the ants from Jeju Island's abandoned city. Following the decimation of Teams Alpha, Charlie, and Delta by the new Ant King, Kanae scouted for survivors on Reiji Sugimoto's orders.

She eventually found Hoshino, the sole surviving member of Team Alpha. But he was injured and barely able to speak. When she attempted to gain a sense of what happened to him, he simply babbled about the terrifying power of the Ant King, thereby angering her. After all, Kanae was a short-tempered, stern, and serious individual who did not yet care for her squadmates' wellbeing.

Tawata Kanae vs Cha Hae-In (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Tawata Kanae appeared once more during the Japan Crisis Arc in Solo Leveling. Following the sudden spawning of an S-Rank Gate in the middle of Tokyo, Kanae was called in as part of the support effort. After the Dungeon Break and Yuri Orloff's demise, she and Hoshino faced off against a giant but were unable to do much damage as the monster was much too strong.

Later, Sung Jinwoo arrived and through his Shadow Army, mopped the floor with the giants. Once done, both Kanae and Hoshino were left to pick up the pieces in the wreckage. Angry and exhausted, Kanae complained about how she and her teammate were left to clean up the mess made by Jinwoo and his Shadow Army, who were not en route to Tokyo.

Amidst all this, Kanae's abilities aren't to be underestimated. True to her status as an S-Rank Hunter, her strength was recognized and held in regard by Draw Sword Guild Master Goto Ryuji. Although her abilities aren't fully displayed, a distinction like this is special. But then again, she was punching above her weight when she sparred with Cha Hae-In and against the giants during the Tokyo Crisis Arc.

In conclusion

Sung Jinwoo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

All in all, Tawata Kanae is a formidable yet underused character in Solo Leveling. As seen during the Jeju Island Arc, her role was brief, but it provided insight into her stern and serious nature, as well as her dedication to her guild and mission. Again, her reappearance in the Japan Crisis Arc further reiterates her bravery in combat prowess, despite facing overwhelming odds.

Although in a supporting role, Tawata Kanae’s inclusion in Solo Leveling deepens the world-building of the story and shows off the strength and struggles of foreign Hunters. Her clashes with powerful enemies testify to the considerable power gap between top-level Hunters and supernatural threats, further emphasizing the extreme dominance of Sung Jinwoo and his Shadow Army.

With the second season nearly at an end, fans have undoubtedly appreciated and continue to appreciate the detailed character dynamics that set Solo Leveling apart as an engaging and thrilling adaptation of the source material.

