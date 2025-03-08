Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 release date, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 is set to be released on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 12 am JST. Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 will air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA and Japanese channels like Tokyo MX. International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Sung Jinwoo's clash against Gotou Ryuji after the match between Korean and Japanese Hunters. Their match ended without a conclusion after which the male protagonist denied participating in the 4th Jeju Island Raid. Without Jinwoo, the 4th Jeju Island Raid started.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 release date, time, and countdown

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 will be released on March 16, 2025, at 12 am (according to Japanese Standard Time). The release dates and timing will vary based on different regions of the world.

Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday March 15, 2025 07:00 am Eastern Time Saturday March 15, 2025 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 15, 2025 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday March 15, 2025 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 15, 2025 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday March 15, 2025 11:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday March 16, 2025 12:00 am Australian Central Time Sunday March 16, 2025 01:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11?

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 will air nationally on Japanese Television. The episode will also air on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV. Moreover, like most series from the Winter 2025 Anime Season, the episode will also air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA, U-Next, and other related ones.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 will be available for international fans on Crunchyroll. The episode will air 2:30 minutes after it airs in Japan, with English subtitles. The streaming options (in English) include Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 recap

Sung Jinwoo saving Cha Haein from Kumamoto (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10, titled We Need A Hero, commenced where it left off as the match between Korean and Japanese Hunters commenced. To keep things fair, Gotou wasn't participating. The match favored Japanese Hunters but the tide soon turned against them with Cha Haein's skillful performance.

As Cha Haein was rushing toward her teammate for help, Kumamoto tried to attack her but he was punched. This flipped his switch and he tried to attack Cha Haein with the intent of taking her life. Fortunately, Sung Jinwoo intervened in time but Korean Hunters had already lost. To assess the abilities of the male protagonist, Gotou Ryuji challenged Sung Jinwoo.

Jinwoo was raging to test his abilities so he humbly accepted the request. However, the condition Jinwoo added was for Gotou to use his full potential. The match started with Jinwoo easily dodging Gotou's attacks. This reached a point where the Japanese Hunter got annoyed and went before Jinwoo seriously. This scratched the male protagonist but he skillfully avoided Gotou's attack.

Afterward, as these two were ready to kill each other in a hardcore clash, their fellow Hunters stopped them. After the meeting was dismissed, Jinwoo denied participating in the 4th Jeju Island Raid before Go Gunhee. While this surprised his fellow S-rank Hunters, Sung Jinwoo wanted to be there for her mother who just returned to life.

Ant King as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Nonetheless, without Jinwoo, the 4th Jeju Island Raid commenced without any delay. The Korean Hunters boarded their ships and helicopters, hoping to subdue the upcoming calamity. On the other hand, at Jeju Island, the Ant Queen and her Ant children were thinking of invading Korea as the island was running out of resources.

The Japanese Hunters entered the island before the Koreans and attracted the ants towards them. On the other hand, the Korean Hunters entered the island's center, hoping to subdue the Ant Queen. As the Korean Hunters were closing on the Ant Queen, the Japanese Hunters started facing difficulty as one of them was decapitated by a sinister Ant.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11: What to expect? (speculative)

A sinister being approaches (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 is titled It's Going to Get Even More Intense. As hinted from the climax of the previous installment, the next episode might officially introduce the Ant King.

Moreover, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 might also see Sung Jinwoo in distress after realizing that tagging out of the 4th Jeju Island Raid was a bad idea. However, with his 'shadow exchange' available, will Jinwoo leave his family and rush towards Jeju Island to go face-to-face against the Ant King?

