Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 preview and what to expect

On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, the official website of the Solo Leveling anime unveiled the preview for Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12. The anime episode, titled Are You the King of Humans, will be released on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The anime will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Ad

The previous episode saw the S-Rank Hunter defeat the Ant Queen. Just as everyone started celebrating, a new threat, the Ant King, approached the Hunters. The Ant King gave Cha Hae-in a mortal wound, killed Min Byung-Gyu, and went after Goto Ryuji.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 will see Sung Jinwoo defeat the swarm of winged Ants

Baek Yoonho and Choi Jong-in as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As suggested by the end of the previous episode, after the Ant King killed Goto Ryuji, Sung Jinwoo realized that the S-Rank Hunters on Jeju Island were in trouble. Hence, he had his Shadow Soldiers come out of the Hunters' shadows and fight the winged Ants. Right after, he used his ability to exchange places with one of his shadows to reach Jeju Island.

Ad

Trending

With Sung Jinwoo joining the other S-Rank Hunters in Jeju Island, fans can expect him to take over the fight against the winged Ants using his Shadow Soldiers. Momentarily, the S-Rank Hunter should be able to wipe out the entire swarm of ants returning to the nest.

Sung Jinwoo will try healing Cha Hae-in in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12

Cha Hae-in as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As suggested by the next episode's preview synopsis, after reaching Jeju Island, Sung Jinwoo will heal the wounds of the S-Rank Hunters using his healing potions. As evident from the preview images, all S-Rank Hunters Baek Yoonho, Choi Jong-in, Ma Dongwook, and Lim Tae-Gyu will recover from their injuries, except for Cha Hae-in.

Ad

As fans might remember, the Ant King had severely injured Cha Hae-in. Hence, the healing potions won't work on her properly and she would slowly start losing consciousness.

The Ant King will confront Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12

The Ant King as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

With Cha Hae-in close to losing complete consciousness, the S-Rank Hunters will try to escape Jeju Island as soon as possible. That's when they will be confronted by the Ant King again.

Ad

The Ant King wanted to kill the King of Humans as revenge for the Ant Queen's death. Hence, he left to find Goto Ryuji when he sensed his presence. However, after killing the Japanese S-Rank Hunter, the Ant King returned to his nest after following the aura of another strong Hunter, Sung Jinwoo.

With that, fans can expect to see Ant King presume Sung Jinwoo as the King of Humans and fight him to enact revenge for his mother.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback