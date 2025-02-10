Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6: Anime vs. Manhwa Comparison

With the release of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6, the anime finally saw Sung Jinwoo fight the A-Rank Dungeon Boss Kargalgan. While A-1 Pictures adapted the manhwa chapters 71 - 76, the animation studio altered some interactions to shorten the events and advance the story.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 majorly saw Sung Jinwoo fighting Kargalgan and his High Orc soldiers instead of the Hunters Guild attack party. While he defeated the A-Rank Dungeon Boss, Woo Jin-chul, Cha Hae-in, and other Hunters also saw him in action, putting his secret at risk of getting revealed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6: Every change made by A-1 Pictures for the anime

Sung Jinwoo drinks his mana potion before fighting Kargalgan in the anime

Trending

Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While this is not a huge alteration, Sung Jinwoo drinks his mana potion even before he tries fighting the Dungeon Boss Kargalgan in the anime. However, in the source material, the protagonist is only shown drinking the potion after trying to attack Kargalgan once.

This small alteration effectively depicted that Sung Jinwoo already knew he was low on mana before testing his opponent's strength.

Kargalgan's glitch scene is altered in the anime

Kargalgan as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As manhwa readers must have noticed, while Kargalgan's glitch scene was animated perfectly, the dialogue was altered slightly. In the manhwa, the Dungeon Boss is shown saying "Could he be a..." Meanwhile, in the anime, this dialogue is altered to "Would they really..." With this change, the animation studio A-1 Pictures effectively tried concealing the identity of the one behind the System.

There is a chance that the animation studio wants to keep certain details hidden until much later in the series.

A-1 Pictures added an anime-original scene of Choi Jong-In at Hunters Guild Headquarters

Choi Jong-In as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As manhwa readers must know, the Hunters Guild President Choi Jong-In learned about the A-Rank Dungeon much later in the source material. However, in the anime, the President learned about the problem right after the Hunter Association Surveillance Team figured out the issue.

Thus, A-1 Pictures added an extra scene of Choi Jong-In at the Hunters Guild Headquarters as he spoke with his assistant about what precautions they could take to avoid the worst possible scenario.

Yoo Jinho's meeting with Sung Jinwoo is altered

Yoo Jinho as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As fans might remember, in the anime, Sung Jinwoo meets with Yoo Jinho, possibly the day after the A-Rank Dungeon incident took place. However, in the manhwa, Jinwoo happened to go meet Jinho right after he exited the dungeon. Hence, his clothes were quite shabby when he went to meet Jinho.

In addition, as fans may remember, the anime never showed Jinho arranging the meeting with Jinwoo in the first place as that scene was skipped in the adaptation.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback