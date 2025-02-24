Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8: Anime vs. Manhwa Comparison

With the release of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8, the anime finally saw Sung Jinwoo confront the King of Demon Baran. While A-1 Pictures adapted the manhwa chapters 82-87, the animation studio altered several interactions to change the story in comparison to the source material.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8 saw Sung Jinwoo make a demon ally as Esil Radiru offered to help him clear the Demon Castle in exchange for her clan's safety. With her help, Jinwoo quickly cleared the Demon Castle and faced off against the dungeon boss of the top floor Baran.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8: Every change made by A-1 Pictures for the anime

Sung Jinwoo and Esil Radiru's interactions were altered in the anime

Esil Radiru as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As seen in the anime, while A-1 Pictures did not remove any scenes between Sung Jinwoo and Esil Radiru, the animation studio altered several exchanges for a better flow of events. For instance, after Esil fell unconscious, Jinwoo did not inform her about all the demons he fought trying to protect her.

Moments later, the anime also changed Jinwoo's exchange with Esil's father as they were meant to have a meal while discussing their terms. However, the anime bypassed this setting. Lastly, Esil only mentioned her gifts after they reached the 89th floor. This was also when Jinwoo asked Esil to return to her castle. However, in the manhwa, both moments take at a much different time.

Korea initiates the 4th Jeju Island Raid in the anime

Goto Ryuji as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As manhwa readers might remember, it wasn't Korea but Japan who initiated the 4th Jeju Island Raid. Just as Go Gunhee was left stressed over the situation surrounding the Ants, Japan contacted the Korean Hunter Association, informing them about Goto Ryuji's visit to Korea. Meanwhile, in the anime, Go Gunhee initiated the raid and had Woo Jinchul contact Japan.

In addition, the anime also cut out Goto Ryuji and her language interpreter Hanekawa's scene at the airport. Moments later, when the anime showed Goto Ryuji's meeting with Go Gunhee, A-1 Pictures altered the Japanese guild's name from "Blade Guild" to "Drawn Sword Guild."

Thomas Andre's appearance was omitted in the anime

Go Gunhee as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As fans must remember, in the Solo Leveling manhwa, while Korea was struggling to deal with the Jeju Island Ants problem, they had a surprise visitor from America, the National Level Hunter Thomas Andre. The Hunter had arrived in Korea to meet with Sung Jinwoo and ask the Korean Hunter Association to reject Hwang Dongsoo's entry into the country.

Unfortunately, A-1 Pictures entirely omitted this scene, hence it may take some time before fans get to see a National Level Hunter in the anime. This omission was also why Goto Ryuji and Hanekawa's airport scene was removed from the anime.

