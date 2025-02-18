Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 preview and what to expect

On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the official website of the Solo Leveling anime unveiled the preview for Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8. The anime episode, titled Looking Up was Tiring Me Out, will be released on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The anime will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Sung Jinwoo finally get reevaluated and declared as Korea's 10th S-Rank Hunter. While the media wanted to speak with him, Jinwoo was busy acquiring items required to clear the Demon Castle. The anime later saw Jinwoo enter the S-Rank Dungeon and identify some magical beasts with intellect.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime.

Sung Jinwoo will team up with Esil Radiru in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8

Igris as seen in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As seen at the end of the previous episode, upon entering the 80th floor of the Demon Castle, Sung Jinwoo located some magical beasts with intelligence. While Jinwoo eliminated most of them, the final one is set to surrender herself, hoping to survive the onslaught.

The magical beast is none other than Esil from the Radiru Clan. She wants to protect herself and her clan members. Hence, she is set to team up with Sung Jinwoo, hoping to help him attain entry permits to all floors above him without any trouble.

While Jinwoo is bound to be suspicious about her, he is desperate to gather all the ingredients for the Elixir of Life as soon as possible. Hence, he will take the risk.

Sung Jinwoo will face off against Demon King Baran in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8

Baran as seen in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As revealed by Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8, Sung Jinwoo is set to continue raiding the floors alongside Esil. During this, Igris and Tank are set to go through a rank level up.

When Jinwoo finally reaches the top floor, he is set to be greeted by the Demon King Baran and his huge white dragon. Both magical beasts are set to emit a tremendous aura. However, it is to be seen whether Sung Jinwoo will fight Baran in the same episode, or the anime will only build up the fight in this episode.

Choi Jong-in and others might analyze the appearance of the Jeju Island Ant

Choi Jong-in as seen in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As seen in the previous episode, out of nowhere, a Jeju Island Ant appeared on the coast of Japan. While the Hunters that spotted weren't sure what the magical beast was, there is a likely chance they might have gotten eliminated.

With that, fans can expect the anime to inform viewers what happened after the Ant appeared in the town. While the Ants have yet to appear in Korea, the sheer fact that it flew such a distance meant that Korea wasn't safe either.

Therefore, the upcoming episode might see Choi Jong-in, Go Gun-hee, Woo Jinchul, and others theorize a plan to avoid the worst-case scenario.

