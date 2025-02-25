Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 preview and what to expect

On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, the official website of the Solo Leveling anime unveiled the preview for Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9. The anime episode, titled It Was All Worth It, will be released on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The anime will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, Esil Radiru offered to help Sung Jinwoo in exchange for her clan's safety. With that, the two ventured into the upper floors, all while Jinwoo defeated each of the clan's heads to acquire the entry permit for the next floor. The episode ended with Jinwoo defeating the Demon King Baran.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime.

Sung Jinwoo will craft the Elixir of Life in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9

Sung Jinah as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After defeating the Demon King Baran, Sung Jinwoo had effectively completed the S-Rank Dungeon Raid of the Demon Castle. With that, he will likely acquire the final item required to craft the Elixir of Life.

Hence, the upcoming episode could see Sung Jinwoo craft the Elixir of Life. During this, fans can expect to witness some interactions between Jinwoo and Esil Radiru.

In addition, there is also the chance that Sung Jinwoo might extract a new Shadow. While he could not extract any demons' shadows till now, there is a chance he can extract the shadow of Baran's dragon. Hence, Jinwoo could add a new shadow to his army.

Sung Jinwoo might use the Elixir of Life on his mother in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9

Park Kyung-Hye as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As fans may remember, while Sung Jinwoo wanted to level up by raiding the Demon Castle, his primary objective was to craft the Elixir of Life, which he planned on using to help his mother recover from her Eternal Slumber.

As suggested by the preview synopsis, Jinwoo is set to do just that. After capturing the Demon Castle, Jinwoo is set to head to his mother's hospital room with the Elixir of Life. Despite having doubts about the Elixir's effects, he is set to give it to his mother. Fortunately, Sung Jinwoo's mother Park Kyung-Hye is set to recover from Eternal Slumber, deeming all his efforts worth it.

Go Gunhee might invite Sung Jinwoo to join the 4th Jeju Island Raid in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9

Goto Ryuji as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As fans must have seen in the previous episode, after Korea Hunter Association Chairman Go Gunhee initiated the 4th Jeju Island Raid, Japan's Hunter Association sent out Goto Ryuji to represent them in orchestrating a joint operation between the two countries.

While Japan's plan for the Jeju Island Raid seemed good, Go Gunhee believed they needed Sung Jinwoo to defeat the Ant Queen. Hence, the Chairman is set to invite Jinwoo to join the 4th Jeju Island Raid. While Jinwoo believed the raid was a good opportunity to level up, he was anxious as he wanted to stay with his mother and sister.

