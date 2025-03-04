Solo Leveling season 2 is making Sung Jinwoo more human than the manhwa ever did

Solo Leveling season 2 released episode 9 on March 1, 2025. It features Sung Jinwoo finally healing his mother from the Eternal Slumber. A she wakes up for the first time in four years, his son starts to cry because of his overwhelming emotions. The depiction of this moment is enhanced by A-1 Pictures because the animation studio has humanized him a lot more.

Ad

There is no denying that the franchise focuses a lot on the visual spectacle, as most people watching Solo Leveling season 2 can confirm. But this crying moment is a welcomed addition since it shows a more vulnerable side of Jinwoo. Furthermore, it is through these sequences that fans can connect with him even more, serving as a symbol of how he maintains his humanity.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Ad

Trending

Solo Leveling season 2 adds a more human element to Sung Jinwoo with new scenes

Expand Tweet

Ad

It has been established since the beginning of the story that Sung Jinwoo's motivation to work as a Hunter is to pay for her sister's education and to find a way to heal his mother, Park Kyung-Hye, from the Eternal Slumber. Now, episode 9 of Solo Leveling season 2 shows him crying as Kyung-Hye recovers and wakes up for the first time in four years, which has been highlighted as a big moment for the anime.

Ad

The most important part, though, is that both characters shed tears in this scene, which is an addition by A-1 Pictures as it helps to humanize Sung Jinwoo. While it is entertaining to see him in action as he fights through several Dungeons, there has been a growing concern that the protagonist is becoming too emotionally distant, but this episode helps solve that issue.

This is likely the result of the series nature since Jinwoo becomes stronger, thanks to the System and the Shadows. He often feels mechanical and not very human. Seeing him break down in tears when his mother finally wakes up is a universal feeling anyone can relate to. It also gives him another good moment in this anime.

Ad

More details about this sequence

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the second season of the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures).

Despite the success of Solo Leveling season 2, there has been a lot of criticism regarding Sung Jinwoo, calling him a "power fantasy" and a rather dry main character. While his rise as the new Shadow Monarch has been interesting to see, some viewers think that he lacks more of a human touch during his progression in the story.

Ad

This is something that the anime has attempted to remedy, with Jinwoo slowly moving away from the person he once was but still retaining his core humanity. The scene with his mother is a very good example of that. Other scenes with characters such as Cha Hae-in also add a degree of variety to his characterization.

Final thoughts

The most recent Solo Leveling episode is a welcomed addition to Sung Jinwoo's character and also does justice to a moment that concludes his first major motivation in the story. The animation studio has depicted him shedding tears when he sees his mother waking up, which helps him greatly in terms of characterization.

Ad

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback