Spy x Family chapter 114: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Spy x Family chapter 114 will be released on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 12 am JST. As the manga is serialized biweekly, fans can expect the next chapter to be published in two weeks. The Spy x Family manga can be read on MANGA Plus and VIZ Media platforms.

The manga's previous chapter saw Damian become jealous after seeing Anya being followed around by her two new friends. While Ewen and Emile tried helping him, they were led to believe that Damian had a more important friend than them. Hence, they became envious as well. Fortunately, a piece of advice from Mr. Green saw Damian, Ewen, and Emile deal with their envy.

Spy x Family chapter 114 release date and time

According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Spy x Family chapter 114 will be released on Sunday, March 30, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Spy x Family chapter 114 will be published globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday March 30 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday March 30 British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday March 30 Central European Summer Time

5 pm Sunday March 30 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday March 30 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday March 30 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday March 31

Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday March 31

Where to read Spy x Family chapter 114?

Spy x Family chapter 114 will be available to read on VIZ Media's Shonen Jump and Shueisha's MANGA Plus platforms for free. This is because both platforms allow fans to read the first three and latest three manga chapters for free, while the rest require a premium membership.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all chapters for free, albeit once. Surprisingly, the MANGA Plus website does not offer a premium membership.

Spy x Family chapter 113 Recap

Spy x Family chapter 113 saw Damian struggle with jealousy after Becky planted an imaginary scenario of Anya choosing Tertius and leaving the country. Ewen and Emile wanted to help him, but Damian found it embarrassing to admit that Anya had affected her so much. Hence, he lied to them that his friend was in trouble. While Ewen and Emile agreed to help, they became envious that Damian had a friend they did not know about.

Therefore, Ewen and Emile went to Mr. Green for help. After following his advice, Ewen, Emile, and Damian dealt with their jealousy well. But surprisingly, these developments left Henry Henderson envious as his students ignored their housemaster when seeking life advice.

What to expect from Spy x Family chapter 114?

Spy x Family chapter 114 will most likely switch its focus to Twilight as he tries to figure out the meaning behind the information Melinda Desmond dropped about her husband, Donovan. While there are people like Anya who can read other people's minds, Twilight has yet to uncover this truth. Therefore, he might team up with Fiona Frost to investigate it.

Fans must also remember that Loid Forger had asked Melinda Desmond to return for her therapy after a week. Therefore, the next chapter could also focus on their session as Melinda discloses more information about Donovan.

