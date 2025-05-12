Spy x Family chapter 116: The Garden Assassins head into the forest as Yor Forger faces a shocking adversary

With the release of Spy x Family chapter 116, the manga saw Yoru Forger, McMahon, and Hemlock head into the demilitarized zone to protect the Miteran Elk. While the assassins were making some progress, Yor Forger faced a shocking adversary.

The manga's previous chapter saw Director Wilker visit the Shopkeeper with some missions for the Garden. The Shopkeeper picked the mission to protect the Miteran Elk. Later, during a meeting with his assassins, the Shopkeeper assigned the mission to Yor, McMahon, and Hemlock.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family chapter 116: Hemlock attacks Yor Forger

Keekee and Hemlock as seen in Spy x Family chapter 116 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 116 opened with Yor, McMahon, and Hemlock heading into the demilitarized zone of the forest. While McMahon described the area's unique ecology, his pet bird Keekee landed atop Hemlock's head. That's when McMahon explained that Keekee was his pet trained to scout an area.

Just as Yor started describing her pet dog Bond to McMahon, Hemlock questioned Yor if her domesticity had dulled her edge. This wasn't the first time Yor had heard this question, but she was certain that her marriage only strengthened her resolve. That's when McMahon reminded Yor and Hemlock about his married life.

Yor Forger as seen in Spy x Family chapter 116 (Image via Shueisha)

In response, Yor asked McMahon if he kissed his wife when he returned home after a mission. McMahon revealed that he used to do it when he was young. Yor was shocked to hear that an assassin could maintain a romantic relationship, while Hemlock found it inappropriate.

Moments later, the three assassins hid their vehicle and headed into the forest on foot. During this, Hemlock confirmed who they were allowed to kill. He tried to turn it into a competition with Yor, but she immediately rejected the idea. Soon after, the assassins found a lead and located the Miteran Elk. Just as the beast was set to step on a poacher's trap, Hemlock scared it away.

Hemlock as seen in Spy x Family chapter 116 (Image via Shueisha)

Unfortunately, this did not help as the Miteran Elk happened to run towards the poachers. Just as the poachers shot the beast and proceeded to switch to heavier artillery, the assassins sprang into action and eliminated the poachers one after another.

Amidst this, McMahon saved one poacher from Hemlock's kunai knife, hoping he could lead them to their base. While Yor was trying to help the Miteran Elk, the beast's injury had made him furious. While the beast flung Yor into the air, Hemlock wanted to kill it.

Hemlock as seen in Spy x Family chapter 116 (Image via Shueisha)

That's when McMahon reminded Hemlock about their mission and asked him and Yor to direct the beast towards the river. Meanwhile, he was set to go after the poacher to locate the enemy base.

After McMahon left, Yor Forger tried to tame the beast. Just then, Hemlock attacked her out of nowhere. His bloodlust was running high as he wished to harm the Thorn Princess.

