Spy x Family chapter 63: Release date, what to expect and more

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the last chapter

Everything about the upcoming Spy x Family chapter

When will the chapter come out?

Spy X Family chapter 63 will be available on June 12th, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. JST. We still don’t know what the name of the chapter will be. Listed below are the release timings of the chapter in different parts of the world.

Pacific Daylight time – 9:00 AM June 11th

Central Daylight time – 11:00 AM June 11th

Eastern Daylight time – 12:00 AM June 11th

British Summer time – 5:00 PM June 11th

Central European Summer time – 6:00 PM June 11th

Indian Standard time – 9:30 PM June 11th

Philippine time – 12:00 AM June 12th

Australian Central Daylight time – 01:30 Am June 12th

Where can you read the new chapter of Spy X Family?

Spy X Family is an online manga, meaning it can be primarily read on the official sites for the series i.e Viz Media's site and app Shonen Jump, where you can read the first three and most recent chapters of the manga for free. Additionally, one can also read the manga on Mangaplus, where it is available in several languages.

What to expect from Spy X Family chapter 63?

We still don’t know much about what this new chapter will be about. In chapter 61 of Spy x Family, Anya was able to get closer to Damian after lending him a handkerchief. Unfortunately, she forgot to bring her replacement and Mistress Schlag, a teacher who loves to give Tonitrus, punished her because of that.

It is possible that this new chapter will focus on Damian’s attempts to pay his debt to Anya, as he was eager to do at the end of the last chapter, claiming he does not want to owe anything to her. We can expect this next chapter to focus on Anya and Damien’s blooming friendship.

A quick recap of Spy x Family chapter 62

This chapter was divided into three parts, each of which focused on Loid’s past and the beginnings of the war between Westalis and Ostania. This chapter contains heavier subjects and violence, so we advise caution.

Twilight’s childhood was a happy one. He was just a normal kid who used to play soldiers with his friends in an abandoned military bunker. He was normally a coward, but when he embodied his role he was unbeatable.

But his father was not happy with Twilight glorifying war and tried to get him to see the reality and stop the senseless hatred against Ostania. Twilight, still looking for money to play war with his buddies, duped his father before he went for the two nations' peace accord. He would never see him again.

After he got his new toys, he started to feel guilty, and decided to go help the town with the festival preparation. But while he was there, the eastern forces started attacking his town, blowing up the center. He survived thanks to his helmet, and his mother quickly took him away from there.

They escaped to a relative’s house and lived there safely, at least for a while. But after an air strike in this new place, Twilight lost everything, even his mother. Forced to become a homeless child, he enlisted in the army under a fake identity.

He was a good soldier, but he was broken and the hatred for the enemy was eating him inside. At some point, he encounters Franky, a runaway from Ostania’s army who just wants to live and end the war. But this too ends in a confrontation.

After he was pulled off the front lines due to an injury, he met his past friends again, who he thought were dead. They promised they would come back to him from this risky mission and would laugh and enjoy their time together as when they were children. But they too died on the battlefield.

With nothing left to lose, Twilight decides he will end this war so no more children have to suffer the way he did. That is the moment a spy comes in to recruit him, telling him he lacks information, and that is the strongest weapon, the one he needs.

When he starts to remember his training, he wakes up, trying to remember the dream he had, but he is unable to. Anya is still sad about her mistake at school, but Loid comforts her, telling her she should just enjoy her time with her friends. Spy x Family episode 62 ends with the Forger family eating dinner together.

