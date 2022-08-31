Spy X Family Chapter 67-2: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Loid’s identity has never been closer to being discovered than in Spy X Family Chapter 67-2. For some time now, the show has been introducing characters that have altered the franchise’s status quo, like Donovan’s wife, Melinda, and the most recently introduced character, Doctor Gorey.

Besides introducing Gorey, last week’s chapter also focused on the Doctor’s jealousy towards Loid. The chapter ended in a very intriguing cliffhanger that could forever change the series’ universe. Continue reading to learn more about Spy X Family Chapter 67-2 and what fans can expect from it.

Will Loid’s secrets survive Spy X Family Chapter 67-2?

When will the chapter come out? Where can you read it?

all this bc he’s jealous of loid but now that he’s called the state security service, maybe it will be yuri who comes to the hospital to investigate in the next chapter spy x family 67.1 spoilersall this bc he’s jealous of loidbut now that he’s called the state security service, maybe it will be yuri who comes to the hospital to investigate in the next chapter spy x family 67.1 spoilers.......all this bc he’s jealous of loid 💀 but now that he’s called the state security service, maybe it will be yuri who comes to the hospital to investigate in the next chapter https://t.co/NFpyeCNCoQ

Spy X Family Chapter 67-2 is set to be released worldwide on Monday, August 5, 2022, at around 12 midnight JST. Below, you will find a timetable containing the equivalent times the chapter will come out according to the time zone fans of the series live in.

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM, September 4

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM, September 4

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM, September 4

British Summer Time: 4 PM, September 4

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM, September 4

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, September 4

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, September 4

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12:30 AM, September 5

If you want to read the Spy X Family Chapter 67-2 as soon as it becomes available, you can do so via Shueisha’s Manga Plus and Shonen Jump’s Shonen Jump+ app. These are the only official ways to read the chapter, and we encourage fans to support the official release. If fans want to read all the previous adventures of the Forger family, they can do so on these platforms.

What happened last time?

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Spy x Family, Ch. 67: Loid’s undercover mission as a doctor is bad medicine for a jealous coworker! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3dHOUz5 Spy x Family, Ch. 67: Loid’s undercover mission as a doctor is bad medicine for a jealous coworker! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3dHOUz5 https://t.co/2Iu1uqnnB5

Spy X Family Chapter 67-1 started with Anya trying to make Damian repay her for helping him avoid a Tonitrus bolt. At first, she wanted Damian to give her a cake, however, after reading his mind, Anya decided she wanted to go to his home. Damian, who was used to people getting close to him only for his money, insulted Anya’s family, which enraged her.

While this was happening, Loid and Fionna were dealing with the jealous spouts of Doctor Gorey. The man was used to being loved inside the hospital due to his connections. Loid, who became extremely popular amongst the staff, became Gorey’s self-named arch-nemesis. Unfortunately, as none of his other plans worked, the Doctor called the SSS to report Loid as a spy, trying to get rid of him.

What can fans expect from Spy X Family Chapter 67-2?

What will happen with Loid in Spy X Family Chapter 67-2? (Image via Wit Studio)

The franchise has been setting the scene for one of its most intriguing and stress-inducing arcs for a few weeks. Not only has Donovan’s wife become a factor in the Forgers’ lives, meaning it is likely her husband will as well, but Loid’s identity has also been placed in jeopardy.

A couple of chapters ago, the Shopkeeper, Yor’s boss, became suspicious of Loid’s interest in Donovan’s political party. Now, because of Gorey’s actions, Loid is in danger of being discovered by the SSS. One man, in particular, would be more than happy to find out that Loid is a Spy, Yuri.

This may be Yuri's chance (Image via Wit Studio)

Ever since he was introduced, Yuri has been jealous of Loid’s close relationship with his sister. If he sees the opportunity to apprehend the man and separate him from Yor, he will no doubt take it. It is possible that he will be the one to handle this situation, although a new character could also be introduced.

Regardless, it is evident that Loid’s identity and Operation Strix will be in massive danger during Spy X Family Chapter 67-2. What this will entail for the franchise is yet to be seen, as fans will not know the plot of the chapter until it is released online for them to enjoy.

