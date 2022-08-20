Spy X Family chapter 67: Release date and Time, where to read, what to expect, and more

With Yor finally becoming more relevant to Operation Stix, Spy X Family chapter 67 is likely to focus on all three Forgers in a way the series has never done before in a political context. The Forgers are now neatly lined up with the Desmonds, barring Demetrius. Surprisingly, Damian seems to be the only one out of these six characters without a secret.

Since it is a bi-weekly release, the manga has not yet taken the mandatory Obon publication break. Therefore, there is a fair chance of Mangaka Endo publishing another single-page concept art this week instead of Spy X Family chapter 67.

Spy X Family chapter 67 may begin Yor's journey into the main plot, and Melinda’s true character may come to light

Official sources state that the English translation of Spy X Family chapter 67 will be released on Sunday, August 21, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 08:00 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10:00 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 AM

British Summer Time: 04:00 PM

Central European Summer Time: 05:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 08:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, August 22

After its publication, Spy X Family chapter 67 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus, Viz, and the official Shonen Jump App.

Recap of chapter 66

After Melinda properly introduced herself, she waved off Yor's apology on behalf of Anya for the entrance ceremony incident. Being the wife of a high-ranking political leader, as well as the former first lady of Ostania, Melinda had very little opportunity to make real friends. She seemed to have taken a liking to Yor and invited her to be a formal member of the Lady Patriots’ Society.

While giving Yor a lift home, Melinda mused on whether or not the reports she received of Damian having a good time at Eden had anything to do with Anya. Yor replied that Anya spoke of the boy very highly and frequently at home, but Melinda reacted weirdly to the news. Yor later reported all of this to Loid and Anya.

Melinda, due to being as reclusive as her husband, was classified as a high-risk and low-reward target who did not factor in WISE’s plans. She and her husband’s relationship with their sons seem strained due to the Desmonds adopting a “hands-off” approach to parenting. Despite these facts, Loid deemed a connection with the former first lady beneficial to both Operation Stix and Yor herself.

Loid encouraged Yor to pursue the friendship, calling it “Plan C: The Mommy Friends Scheme.” While reading his thoughts, Anya misunderstood this as a plan to replace her and set off to outperform her mother. To this end, she asked for Becky’s help to get close to Damian, an effort that ended in canon-typical disaster.

However, Yor decided to inform the Shopkeeper about her decision to be friends with Melinda. While her boss gave her permission, he wondered if Loid would raise an issue. After Yor revealed that Loid had already met Donovan Desmond and seemed interested in the National Unity Party, the Shopkeeper became suspicious.

What to expect in Spy X Family chapter 67

Four key threads will likely develop in Spy X Family chapter 67. Firstly, Anya’s misunderstanding about the competition between her and Yor may threaten the bond between the two. It would be great to see this resolved without any interference from Loid.

Secondly, Melinda seems to be more sinister than she appears. Her relationship with Damian seems both strained and mysterious. Damian never once mentioned his mother so far, but Melinda seems to be well aware of Yor and Anya, to the point that it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to think that she orchestrated her meeting with Yor.

Thirdly, the Shopkeeper may prove to be an adversary for Loid. Not only is Twilight an agent of WISE and a Radical element in Ostania, but he is also leading the Garden’s best assassin astray. Both as a peacekeeper and as a boss, the Shopkeeper has several reasons to be suspicious of Loid and to want him eliminated upon discovering the spy’s machinations.

Lastly, Yor has been properly brought into the main plot. Her contribution to Operation Stix may go directly against her mission as an operative of the Garden, but it will certainly bring her closer to the central action of the story. Hopefully, Spy X Family chapter 67 will see Yor integrated into the shenanigans of her husband and daughter.

