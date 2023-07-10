Spy X Family chapter 84 highlights: Twilight and Yuri go down

After a brief mellowing-out period following the Red Circus hijacking of several Eden Academy buses, Spy X Family chapter 84 continues a major emergency situation for the WISE spy agency. With a mole having stolen several secret documents, including identification papers for all spies in the country, Twilight and a band of other spies mobilize to stop the mole.

In Spy x Family chapter 84, the tides have turned. While most people will doubtless be fixated on Nightfall about to completely go "full Yandere," as some fans have dubbed it, there are other highlights to consider. As the game continues to be afoot, one question remains: will WISE succeed in capturing the mole?

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the Spy x Family manga, including the recently released Spy x Family chapter 84.

Spy x Family chapter 84: Highlights and discussions

Chapter 84 summarized

Spy x Family chapter 84 continued the tense standoff that chapter 83 ended won - Winston Wheeler being pinned and covered by Nightfall and another WISE agent. As the two moved to apprehend him, Wheeler was able to reverse the arresting agent's grip, cut his bonds, and escape into the nearby sewer.

Though the intel he stole was grabbed, Nightfall charged after Winston alone as she suspected he had memorized the information. Meanwhile, Twilight is in a rough shape after dueling Yuri. This makes him unable to do much when Wheeler figures out he's talking to Twilight, and Twilight gets taken down after being discovered.

Elsewhere, Nightfall has a moment where she starts thinking about dying on the mission. It led to the usual fantasy of her fawning over Twilight, which only hastens her pursuit. Spy x Family chapter 84 ends with Wheeler about to reveal Twilight's true face and Nightfall nearly exploding in rage and frustration upon her arrival.

Winston Wheeler's escape and expertise

For a deep-cover Ostania operative, Wheeler appears to be in peak physical condition as he's physically able to restrain an agent who had had him in handcuffs and likewise take down Twilight. The takedown of one of Spy x Family's main characters is expected in this context, given Twilight just barely fought off Yuri and injured his arm.

However, what makes Wheeler stand out is his expertise. He supposedly already memorized an untold number of files he stole and was able to keep cool under all sorts of pressure. Wheeler also worked alongside Twilight and was able to suss out his identity only from a lie and the sound of his footsteps.

The fact that it took Nightfall, even at top speed, more than a few minutes to catch up also speaks to his physical condition. Wheeler being able to dodge and weave through the seemingly random tunnel network, see through Twilight's ruse, and get the better of him suggests that's the reason why he was chosen for this operation.

Twilight's worsening condition

Readers may not realize the sheer desperation of Twilight's condition as of yet. Throughout this arc, Loid Forger has had to think on his feet almost all the time. Escaping the botched hand-off in chapter 82 caused him injury, the fight against Yuri in chapter 83 exacerbated the injury when his arm got shot.

By the time of Spy x Family chapter 84, Loid is exhausted, losing focus, and making plenty of mistakes: failing to hear Winston coming nearly led to his head being taken out by a brick, trying to maintain his guise that got seen through, and fighting that led to him being knocked out and nearly exposed.

It's not like Winston is entirely fine himself since he now has a bleeding lip and cut on his forehead as well as multiple bruises. Still, if Nightfall hadn't found them when she did, it's a fair bet things wouldn't have turned out well.

Nightfall's imagination and rage

Nightfall has been rather enraptured by Twilight/Loid since her first appearance and before. So, her imagining things, like she's done in her first appearance, isn't out of order for her. Neither is raging, as seen in the underground tennis arc where she whipped professional players with just a tennis racquet and ball.

The first highlight is the fantasy in Spy x Family chapter 84. The part about her laying down her life is acceptable, given she knew the risks. The part that inspires her, but is her death driving him into Yor's arms even more? That is a rather humorous moment in a dire situation.

It also likewise brings her rage into perspective. Readers would do well to remember that Nightfall adores Twilight. Though she cannot spit it out all the way, it's a core facet of her character. This means that the murderous face that she gives Wheeler at the end of the chapter is well justified.

Spy x Family chapter 84 is a great continuation of the Mole Hunt arc. The story has taken a turn with Twilight down and Nightfall in a murderous rage. Now, it remains to be seen what will become of Winston Wheeler and what horrors will Nightfall unleash in the state she's in.

Audiences will need to tune in to the next chapter of Spy x Family to find out. The Mole Hunt arc continues in the next chapter, which apparantly comes out in two weeks. In the meantime, readers are encouraged to leave their highlights in the comments.

