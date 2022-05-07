Spy X Family episode 5: What to expect, where to watch, release date, time, and more

With episode 4 leaving viewers on a cliff-hanger, Spy x Family episode 5 is set to deliver the long-awaited result of the Eden Academy interview. Additionally, there seems to be some sort of castle involved in the upcoming episode, according to the preview.

Unlike the previous episodes, Spy x Family episode 5 is supposed to be mostly light-hearted without the ever-present hint of underlying darkness that has become a staple of the show. In keeping with the pattern, this episode is likely to be animated by Wit Studio.

Spy X Family episode 5: Release date and time for different time zones, streaming details, and speculations

Spy x Family episode 5 is titled "Will They Pass or Fail (Gōhi no Yukue)". The episode will air on TV Tokyo at 11.00 PM JST in Japan on Saturday, May 7. After to a slight delay, the episode can be streamed online at the following international times on May 7:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8.30 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10.30 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11.30 AM

British Summer Time: 4.30 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5.30 PM

Indian Standard Time: 9.00 PM

Philippine Time: 11.30 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 01.00 AM (Sunday, May 8)

Spy x Family episode 5 can be streamed across North America on Crunchyroll. Muse Communications will stream the episode on their YouTube channel in Asia and South-East Asia, as well as on Netflix, iQIYI, Bilibili, Disney+ and other regional streaming platforms.

Recap of Episode 4

Spy x Family episode 4 covered the Forgers’ experience with the Eden Academy Admission process. The episode introduced the traditional and strict atmosphere of the prestigious school, as well as its eccentric staff. The highlight of the episode was the introduction of Henry Henderson, whose personality can be described in one word: “Elegant.”

Eden Academy chose to test the candidates in numerous innovative ways. The Forgers saved a student from a drain, who was planted there as a test. Their clothes were dirtied, but they managed to ace the test by preparing a set of clothes ahead of time.

The second test turned out to be an actual Emergency, where Loid and Yor had to save children from a herd of farm animals. After yet another change of clothing, and managing to impress Henderson in the process, the Forgers finally arrived at the interview section of the test.

Murdoch Swan, an entitled teacher on the interview board, fired several insensitive questions at Yor and Anya, making the latter cry. Yor and Loid both lost their calm, with the latter going so far as to punch a table in retaliation before announcing that Eden is not fit for his child.

Insulted, Henderson punched Swan after the Forgers left and applauded Loid for his honest words. Back at the Forger family home, Loid despaired that they must have failed the interview. However, the Forgers decided to look forward to the result.

What to expect from episode 5

According to the preview, Spy x Family episode 5 is set to cover chapters 6 and 7 of the manga. The preview shows the Forgers looking tensely at the results of the interview before engaging in some sort of Spy play at a castle.

Without spoiling anything, it can be assumed that the result of the interview is either favorable enough for them to celebrate it or bad enough to cheer Anya up. In either case, viewers can look forward to Sylvia Sherwood finally getting introduced in the anime.

Spy x Family episode 5 will also elaborate on how far Loid and Yor are willing to go for Anya. However, for Loid, that willingness comes from a place of loyalty towards Operation Strix. Yor, however, has wholeheartedly submerged herself into the role of Anya’s mother, and watching them bond will truly be a treat for everyone.

In all likelihood, Spy x Family episode 5 will also provide some light-hearted moments before the introduction of the Eden Academy cast in episode 6, specifically Becky Blackwell and Demian Desmond.

As no voice cast for these two characters has been announced yet, viewers can look forward to a surprise similar to Kensho Ono and Junichi Suwabe voicing Yuri Briar and The Shopkeeper, respectively.

