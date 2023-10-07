Spy X Family season 2 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Spy X Family season 2 episode 1 is set to make its return at 11:00 p.m. JST on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The episode will be released internationally on platforms such as Crunchyroll and Muse Asia on the same day after a delay of almost 1 hour and 30 minutes at 8:30 am PT.

Season 1 of the anime experienced a significant increase in popularity with the introduction of characters such as Yor, Anya, and their dog, Bond. The previous season ended with 2 cours and a total of 25 episodes. And now season 2 is all set to rekindle interest in this cherished series.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 might explore Damian Desmond's character and Bond's interaction with the Forgers

Expand Tweet

Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 will air throughout Japan at 11:00 p.m. JST on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Here are the specific global release times for the upcoming episode:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8.30 am, Saturday, October 7

Eastern Daylight Time: 11.30 pm, Saturday, October 7

British Summer Time: 4.30 pm, Saturday, October 7

Central European Summer Time: 10.30 pm, Saturday, October 7

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, October 7

Philippine Standard Time: 8.30 am, Saturday, October 7

Australia Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Sunday, October 8

Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 streaming details

Expand Tweet

Episode 1 will air in Japan on TV Tokyo and other networks, and it will be released internationally on Crunchyroll for North American and European viewers. South Asian viewers can watch the episode on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Spy x Family season 1 ended with 25 episodes total, all of which are available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Muse Asia. Although Hulu has also acquired the rights to stream Season 1 of the anime, there has been no word from the platform regarding season 2.

A brief recap of Spy x Family season 1

Expand Tweet

Spy x Family season 1 introduced the main characters Loid, Yor, and Anya, as well as their encounters with specific events that led them to come together as a family. It also revealed the overarching plot to prevent an all-out war between the countries of Ostania and Westalis.

Season 1 of Spy x Family ended with Loid finally coming face-to-face with Donovan Desmond, who was established as the main antagonistic force involved in instigating the war between Westalis and Ostania. The first season adapted up to chapter 38 of the manga and is now all set to reveal a few more of the key players in the anime, like the Shopkeeper that Yor answers to.

What to expect in Spy X Family season 2 episode 1

Expand Tweet

Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 preview images were revealed on October 5, 2023. Although only six images were released depicting Loid asking Yor out for a date, along with images of Anya and Franky tailing them throughout the date, fans were quick to notice the fact that those images were from a previously skipped manga chapter dubbed Extra Mission 2.

Along with the aforementioned chapter, Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 will most probably adapt Chapter 39 along with some parts of Chapter 40. Fans can expect a rather slow-paced first episode that will explore Damian Desmond's character and his convictions about his father.

Expand Tweet

Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 might also feature scenes dedicated to Bond and his interactions with the Forger family, considering that Chapter 40 might be adapted in the first episode.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.