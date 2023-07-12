Street Fighter 6 collides with One Piece as Luffy enters the Arena in an epic collaboration

Luffy from One Piece, the most popular and long-running anime and manga series, has made his way into the immersive fighting game, Street Fighter 6, developed and published by CAPCOM, and fans are nothing short of delighted. The viral gameplay of the devil fruit user showcasing his ability was posted on Twitter five days ago and has already surpassed 5 million views.

Street Fighter 6 is the seventh main entry of the gaming franchise, which was released on June 2, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S. The game had already sold over 2 million units by July 2023 and has received much critical acclaim.

One Piece x Street Fighter 6 crossover? Explained

Although this is not an official collaboration between Shonen Jump and CAPCOM, the occurrence was made possible by the game’s option to fully customise the user’s Avatar and stack them with different powers and abilities of other characters in the game.

This avatar of Luffy was made by umabrad, an ardent gamer and anime fan from Twitter. Luffy is seen wearing his iconic straw hat, a summer jacket, half pants and flip-flops.

The gameplay displays Luffy’s ability to stretch his body to immense lengths. The aspiring pirate king was made using Dhalsim’s (character from the game) customization. Dhalsim uses Yoga-based fighting style which lets him stretch his arms, legs, abdomen and his neck to great lengths, making him a pretty decent fighter in long-range combat.

Moreover, in the manga and anime, Luffy’s Devil Fruit ability gives his body the properties of rubber, allowing him to stretch, twist, bend, bounce and inflate any part of his body. The video showcases his fighting techniques, which are very similar to the original Gomu Gomu Pistol and Cannon attack.

Street Fighter 6 features multiple game modes, those of which include Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub. The World Tour and Battle Hub mode initially requests the gamer to create an avatar of their choice using the customization options available, which includes powers, looks, and more, which brought the beloved Straw Hat captain to life.

About One Piece

As of July 2023, One Piece has already amassed more than 1,000 chapters in 106 tankbon volumes, making it one of the most popular manga and anime series worldwide.

Otakus may watch specials, films and extras from previous seasons of One Piece on Crunchyroll if they haven't caught up with it yet. The only authorised platforms for the One Piece manga are the Shonen Jump+ app by Shueisha and the Manga Plus website by Viz Media.

Furthermore, the live-action adaptation of the One Piece series is hitting screens on August 31, 2023, with Oda sensei’s close involvement to keep the series faithful to the manga.

The reveal of the live-action has divided the fandom, with one side pleading not to ruin their beloved anime series and another side excited to see their favorite characters acted out in the Netflix exclusive series. However, only time will tell what is to become of the eight-episode season of One Piece live-action.

On July 2, the Spy x Family anime's official website released a teaser, suggesting an unexpected partnership between the upcoming Spy x Family Code: White film and the recently released Street Fighter 6, which will bring Yor Forger and Chun-Li to life.

