One Piece: 4 reasons why anime watchers should read the manga (and 4 reasons why they don’t)

One Piece anime watchers have passionate reasons why they read or don't read the manga. Most of them will argue their point vigorously. This article dives into some of the arguments made by them.

Eiichiro Oda's started as a manga series for Shonen Jump in 1997. Two years later, Toei Animation broadcasted it in full color. 25 years later, One Piece fans have multiple ways to enjoy the series.

Unfortunately, Luffy's adventures will be put on hold for the anime, at least for now. Toei Animation servers were recently hacked, so fans will have to wait a while.

One Piece anime watchers should read the manga because

4) Anime takes a long time to catch up

Pacing issues and filler arcs stretch out the anime more than they should. The above video is another example of why it can be frustrating to watch. Luffy's fight scenes are regularly extended with random stills and crowd reaction shots.

By comparison, manga readers can breeze through panels. They can also read at their own pace. Anime-only watchers have to slog through multiple scenes without much happening.

3) Powerscaling can be ruined at times

When Luffy fought Doflamingo in the Dressrosa arc, the anime differed greatly from the manga.

Luffy's King Kong Gun completely overpowered Doflamingo's God Thread in the manga. However, the anime turned it into a stalemate before Luffy prevailed through willpower. For some reason, the anime makes Luffy look weaker than his manga counterpart.

Powerscalers will not appreciate these major differences.

2) Current manga events have major hype behind them

This article won't spoil anything for anime-only watchers. However, it should be said that hype levels are through the roof. The Onigashima Raid is right up there with Marineford in sheer chaos and destruction.

Now is a good time to see what's going on with the manga. These are some very exciting times for the readers.

1) It's too easy to get spoiled by manga readers

Without saying too much, the past few chapters have been trending worldwide. It will become increasingly difficult for anime-only watchers not to get spoiled by social media. Even places like YouTube aren't safe, especially with spoiler thumbnails in the sidebar.

The above Reddit post is the perfect example of why this is a problem. Someone managed to get spoiled on a standardized testing subreddit.

Unfortunately, the harsh reality is that manga readers will very likely ruin it for anime-only watchers. One Piece is a top-rated series, which means even a loud minority can have their voices heard. It's better to catch up with the manga now than be surprised later.

Why One Piece anime watchers don't want to read the manga

4) Anime is a more colorful experience

One Piece has several beautiful locations, yet they are best appreciated in full color. The anime shows everything with incredible detail. From gradient skies to natural landscapes, One Piece is visually charming.

Something like Water 7 cannot be treasured without seeing it during sunset. Manga cannot replicate the same feelings of the anime.

3) Manga panels can have too much going on

The One Piece manga is highly regarded as a masterpiece in storytelling. However, there are times when a lot can happen at once.

Eiichiro Oda isn't a highly technical artist like Kentaro Miura or Yusuke Murata. Sometimes his art can blend into the background, especially if there are too many characters. Marineford and Wano Country are particularly guilty of this.

The One Piece anime uses bright and vibrant colors, making it easier to see.

2) Voice acting adds more expression

Manga is primarily a visual experience, which means readers have to make up the sounds in their head. Meanwhile, the Japanese voice acting fully captures the emotional intensity of particular scenes.

When Luffy first encountered Kaido in Wano Country, fans could feel the strength and conviction in Mayumi Tanaka's voice. Anime watchers fully believed him when Luffy said he would become the Pirate King.

Great voice acting can bring out the best in anime. One Piece is no different in that regard. At no point do any of the voice actors take it easy. They gave it all they got, from quiet conversations to yelling out attack names.

1) Anime has the legendary soundtrack

Without a doubt, the One Piece soundtrack is a major reason why fans love the anime. Whether it's the memorable openings or the atmospheric music, it sets the very tone for the series. These songs get fans excited right away. Just recently, the eyecatcher sound effect became a viral trend for TikTok.

By contrast, the manga doesn't have any music to accompany the scenes. For anime-only watchers, it wouldn't feel the same.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Srijan Sen