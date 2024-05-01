Sukuna copied Gojo's hand-sign out of desperation and current state of Jujutsu Kaisen shows why

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 saw the comeback of Ryomen Sukuna's Domain Expansion, Malevolent Shrine, and a lot of fans noticed that the King of Curses managed to execute it with just one hand, much like Satoru Gojo's own Domain. Sukuna usually used two hands to execute Malevolent Shrine, which is why the sorcerers wanted to cut said hands during the current battle, but he still managed to do it by taking a page out of Gojo's book.

This is something that was perhaps intentional, with Sukuna noticing Gojo's approach to the Domain Expansion throughout the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and analyzing it, or is simply something that author Gege Akutami drew with another reason in mind. Be that as it may, there is a strong argument to be made that Sukuna made this move out of desperation as he was getting cornered by Yuji Itadori and needed a breather through the use of his Domain Expansion.

This article contains spoilers for the series.

Explaining how Sukuna copied Gojo's approach to Domain Expansion in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

This analysis considers that Sukuna using his Domain Expansion through just one hand sign is a direct reference to Satoru Gojo's approach to that technique and how the latter tends to elevate others around him. While it is true that Sukuna is more powerful than Gojo and managed to take the life of the latter in their battle, it is also true that no one has managed to face the King of Curses the way Satoru did.

Due to how Gojo was born with the Six Eyes, he can see everything down to its atomic detail, including Cursed Energy. This is how he managed to feel the presence of strong individuals without Cursed Energy, such as Toji Fushiguro, and also how he can use his techniques without wasting unnecessary output, which is a key aspect of how he manages to execute his own Domain Expansion with such ease through just one hand.

This is also meant to represent Sukuna's genius as a sorcerer since he managed to pick up this on the fly and execute it without the help of the Six Eyes. However, that is only mere speculation since author Gege Akutami has never confirmed why Sukuna managed to execute Malevolent Shrine without his two hands like he normally does.

What could happen in the coming chapters

Sukuna and Yuji are having their final battle (Image via Shueisha)

The coming chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga are set to have a lot of significant moments, especially considering that Sukuna has unleashed his Domain Expansion in chapter 258, much to the dismay of the remaining sorcerers. However, Yuji Itadori managed to hold some ground because of his Simple Domain. The chapter also had a significant flashback explaining the training he went through during the month before this battle.

There is a good chance that the coming chapters are going to show the sorcerers dealing with Sukuna's Domain as well as the latter's Fire Arrow, which was left as a cliffhanger in chapter 258. It wouldn't be surprising if someone like Yuta Okkotsu, whose state hasn't been confirmed at the moment, would step in to continue with the battle.

There is also the possibility of Yuji possibly having a Domain Expansion of his own, which is the last major technique he has yet to learn in the series.

Final thoughts

It is very likely that Sukuna could have noticed Gojo's approach to making his Domain Expansion and decided to use it out of necessity since he was missing his arms. Therefore, it could be a natural progression for the King of Curses in Jujutsu Kaisen.

