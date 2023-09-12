Sukuna may have held back in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 for a hilarious reason

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen have been left specu­lating about the true intentions of Sukuna, an enigmatic character, in Chapter 235. As the plot thickens, a fasci­nating theory emerges suggesting that Sukuna chose not to utilize Yorozu's gift—potentially one of his ancient weapons known as Vajra and Trishula—for a surpri­singly humorous reason.

This theory, attri­buted to @Kaiyo­Breeze on Twitter, has sparked intrigue among fans eager to uncover the secrets behind Sukuna's actions and motives. In this article, we delve into the capti­vating possibility that Sukuna's hesitance originates from the potential necessity to interact with Yorozu's soul. This inter­action is somewhat comparable to what the character Maki experiences when she utilizes Mai's weapon.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Analyzing the theory on Sukuna employing Yorozu's gifts towards the end of the battle

Chapter 235 of Jujutsu Kaisen captures a pivotal moment in the intense conflict between Sukuna and Gojo Satoru. According to @Kaiyo­Breeze, Sukuna's hesitation in using Yorozu's gift may stem from the fact that the weapon­s—Vajra and Trishula—share a deep connection with Yorozu's soul. This connection suggests that wielding these ancient weapons would require Sukuna to engage directly with Yorozu's soul.

Through­out the series, Sukuna remains a mysterious and unpred­ictable character, leaving readers intrigued by his motives. However, @Kaiyo­Breeze intro­duces an inter­est­ing theory, sugge­sting that Sukuna's reluc­tance to interact with Yorozu's soul could bring some lighthearted humor to the story­line.

Sukuna unexpectedly finds himself compelled to interact with a soul residing within an inanimate object, specifically a weapon. This occur­rence aligns perfectly with the series' penchant for intro­duc­ing unexp­ected humor into its narrative.

All you need to know about ancient weapons Vajra and Trishula

If Sukuna were to utilize Vajra and Trishula prior to con­cluding the battle with Gojo, it would undoubtedly bring capti­vating dynamics into the story. The possibility of Sukuna engaging with Yorozu's soul raises inquiries about their relati­onship and the extent of Yorozu's influence over these weapo­ns.

The implic­ations of Sukuna using these ancient weapons remain uncer­tain, but it presents an enticing prospect filled with potential for both humorous and dramatic developments. Fans eagerly anticipate the unfolding events, curious to witness the extent of Sukuna's power and how his interactions with Yorozu's soul, if any, will shape the ongoing battle.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235

In this Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, Satoru Gojo impres­sively regrows his severed arm using his Reversed Cursed Technique. Meanwhile, in the background, Agito is crushed. As the battle rages on, Gojo's power intensifies, unleashing multiple Black Flashes against the formi­dable Mahoraga. This display of strength makes even Sukuna anxious and pushes him to attempt an attack on Gojo.

Gojo counters with Black Flashes, hurling Sukuna at Mahoraga. This strategic move confuses Sukuna as he becomes aware of the ongoing danger posed by the devas­tating Blue technique that annihilated Agito. Gojo enhances his blue technique and unleashes the powerful Hollow Purple attack.

Amidst the chaos, Yuta expresses apologies to Kusakabe for trying to be a hindrance in the ongoing battle. The force of the attack inflicts damage upon both Sukuna and the city, ultimately leading to Gojo's victorious triumph in battle.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen fans were left intrigued by Chapter 235, as it unveils a capti­vating possibility regarding Sukuna's hesit­ation to employ Yorozu's gift. Some speculate that this hesitancy might arise from the need for soul-to-soul interaction with Yorozu. This theory, intro­duced by @Kaiyo­Breeze, adds an unexp­ected twist to Sukuna's character and injects humor and unpredictability into the story.

The battle between Sukuna and Gojo intensifies, raising questions about the influence of Yorozu's soul on Sukuna's actions. The potential utili­zation of Vajra and Trishula adds to these inquiries. With a blend of comedic relief and dramatic revela­tions, Jujutsu Kaisen continues to enthrall fans eagerly awaiting the next thrilling chapter in this capti­vating saga.

