Sukuna might be on his last legs and Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 proves it

Chapter 258 of Jujutsu Kaisen manga unveils a gripping shift in the clash between Ryomen Sukuna and the Jujutsu sorcerers. Recent events hint Sukuna's reign of terror might finally come to an end soon. Tension mounts as the Jujutsu Kaisen narrative progresses, keeping readers captivated by this intense confrontation's potential outcome.
The chapter begins by diving into the workings of cursed techniques, offering key details about Sukuna's abilities. It explains that during his battle against Sukuna, Satoru Gojo used Black Flashes to create a unique Reversed Cursed Technique, similar to Sukuna's regenerative powers.
However, the latest chapter suggests that Yuji Itadori's seven consecutive Black Flashes in the previous chapter have disrupted Sukuna's regeneration process, dealing a significant blow to the curse spirit's formidable strength.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's Crumbling Domain Expansion
A crucial moment in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 unfolds when Sukuna unleashes his Domain Expansion: Malevolent Shrine. As the technique engulfs the battlefield, the chapter underscores Sukuna's remarkable ability to replicate the domain without diminishing its potency.
Nevertheless, the narration simultaneously unveils a critical vulnerability which shows that Sukuna lacks the capacity to sustain this high-level domain, capable of maintaining it for a mere 99 seconds.
In an intense confrontation, Yuji Itadori faced Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine with his own New Shadow Style: Simple Domain. Yuji noticed something crucial. Sukuna's domain seemed incomplete, revealing a flaw. The young sorcerer aimed to take advantage of this weakness.
This observation suggests that even at the height of his power, Sukuna struggles to fully maintain the potency of his signature technique. It highlights Yuji's growing strength and understanding as the protagonist.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's desperate measures to win against the Jujutsu sorcerers
In the midst of the fierce combat, Sukuna prepares to unleash Fire Arrow, his powerful fire-based technique. This devastating move signifies his growing desperation to overpower his opponents.
Coupled with the waning effects of his Malevolent Shrine, this paints a dire scenario for the King of Curses. Time appears to be running out for Sukuna's dominance.
The events in the chapter unveil Sukuna's mounting desperation as he unleashes his Fire Arrow technique. Sukuna has avoided using this particular technique until now, suggesting he aimed to conserve his resources.
However, his reliance on this fiery ability signifies his dwindling options. Sukuna seems increasingly anxious to swiftly conclude the confrontation, foreshadowing his potential defeat.
The recent events have highlighted a significant shift in the dynamics between Sukuna, the once-formidable antagonist, and the collective efforts of Yuji Itadori and the Jujutsu sorcerers.
Sukuna's struggle to sustain his domain for an extended period, his reliance on weaker techniques, and the disruption of his regenerative abilities indicate a curse spirit grappling with diminishing power. This stark contrast underscores the growing strength of the opposing forces, posing a substantial challenge to Sukuna's previously uncontested dominance.
Final thoughts
The battle rages on between Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna, but recent events in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 hint at a potential shift in momentum. Sukuna's once formidable domain shows signs of crumbling. He resorts to desperate tactics and his other techniques, suggesting the powerful curse spirit's grip may be slipping.
This momentous clash edges closer to its climax, presenting Yuji and his allies with a newfound opportunity to finally overcome the seemingly invincible Sukuna. The stage is set for an electrifying conclusion to this epic confrontation.